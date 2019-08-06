Frontier Airlines adds daily nonstop flights to two more cities from RDU

Frontier Airlines will connect Raleigh-Durham International Airport with Atlanta and Miami starting in November. 2008 AP file photo

Frontier Airlines is adding nonstop service to two more cities from Raleigh-Durham International Airport.

Frontier will fly daily from RDU to Atlanta and Miami starting Nov. 14. The airline, which has greatly expanded its presence in the Triangle over the last couple of years, now flies nonstop to 32 destinations from RDU.

Unlike most of Frontier’s service from RDU, the Atlanta and Miami flights will be offered daily. They’ll also put the low-cost airline in direct competition with RDU’s three busiest carriers in terms of passengers — Delta and Southwest to Atlanta and American to Miami.

Frontier also announced Tuesday that its seasonal service between RDU and Boston Logan International Airport would be offered year-around. The carrier began flying nonstop to Boston four days a week on May 1; on Nov. 14, the flights will be reduced to three a week, on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News & Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Frontier often offers seasonal service aimed at the leisure travelers that are attracted to its lows fares. Two years ago, the airline accounted for a little more than 2% of passengers flying in and out of RDU; through June of this year, that share had grown to 6.8%.