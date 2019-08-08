Vomit on the plane? NC mom, daughter sue Frontier Airlines for $55 million.

NC woman complained about vomit on airplane — then daughter watched as she got arrested Rosetta Swinney was arrested after complaining about vomit on a Frontier Airlines airplane seat when she was boarding a flight from Las Vegas, Nevada to Durham, North Carolina, news reports say. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Rosetta Swinney was arrested after complaining about vomit on a Frontier Airlines airplane seat when she was boarding a flight from Las Vegas, Nevada to Durham, North Carolina, news reports say.

A North Carolina woman and her daughter who say they were forced off a plane after they complained about vomit on a seat are suing Frontier Airlines — for $55 million.

Rosetta Swinney and her 14-year-old daughter were flying from McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas to Raleigh-Durham International Airport when they complained about vomit on a seat back, floor and armrest, according to a press release about the lawsuit.

“Ultimately, Rosetta was arrested and jailed by local law enforcement after refusing to deplane the aircraft,” the press release states. “Rosetta’s daughter was placed in Nevada’s Child Protective Service for approximately 12 hours while Rosetta was in jail even though Rosetta had a friend traveling with them who offered to care for her daughter. “

The Clark County District Attorney’s Office didn’t pursue charges against Swinney, the release said.

Frontier Airlines said in a statement that “the flight attendants apologized and immediately invited the mother and her teenage daughter to move to either end of the plane so that the seat area could be cleaned,” reported ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner.

The statement also said that “the mother and daughter were...told that once boarding was complete they would be provided other seats if available,” ABC11 reported.

Swinney, however, said the flight attendant never attempted to clean up the mess and did not reassign their seats.

Las Vegas wedding

The lawsuit states that Swinney and her daughter had attended a wedding in Las Vegas and arrived at the Las Vegas airport on April 19. There they learned the flight would be delayed for 20 minutes to clean up the aircraft, the lawsuit states.

When Swinney and her daughter were allowed to board, they reached their seats and the daughter placed her carry-on bag under the seat in front of her, the lawsuit states.

The teen then decided to move the bag to an overheard compartment and felt a liquid on her hands that smelled like vomit, the lawsuit states.

She and her mother then noticed vomit on the floor, seat back tray and inside of the seat pocket, and pushed the flight attendant call alert button.

A flight attendant arrived and left and returned with Clorox wipes and rubber gloves.

When Swinney directed her daughter to get out of the way so the attended could clean up the mess, the woman told Swinney “it was not her job,” the lawsuit states.

Another passenger asked the flight attendant whose job it was, and she “shrugged her shoulders” and walked to the front of the plane, the lawsuit states.

After waiting 10 minutes, Swinney walked to the front of the plane and asked for someone to return and address the vomit issues. Swinney also approached the flight attendant to ask her name and asked to speak to her supervisor, the lawsuit states.

The flight attended responded not to worry about her name, the lawsuit states, because Swinney wouldn’t be on the flight “no matter what,” the lawsuit states.

‘One rude passenger’

Swinney and her daughter then sat in two unoccupied seats. Another individual boarded the plane and demanded that Swinney and her daughter get off the plane.

Swinney refused, and local law enforcement eventually boarded the plane. All the other passengers were eventually told “because of one rude passenger we are asking everyone to deplane,” the lawsuit states.

When Swinney did leave the plane, she was arrested for trespassing in the gate area.

Swinney’s daughter was placed in Nevada’s Child Protective Custody, the lawsuit states.

After the arrest, an airline official announced that the flight would be delayed due to a biohazard on the plane,” which lasted about an hour, the lawsuit states.

The lawsuit states that several other passengers’ accounts indicate Swinney wasn’t rude or confrontational, while the flight attendent was unprofessional and disrespectful.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.