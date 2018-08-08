As Kroger leaves South Durham, a new grocer plans to open nearby

As national grocer chain Kroger closes its store on N.C. 54 in South Durham this month, a new grocery store will soon be opening nearby.

Sprouts Farmers Market, an expanding national grocery chain, has set its opening date in South Durham for Aug. 22.

The new store — at 105 W. N.C. 54 — will be the grocer’s fourth location to open in the state since its entered the North Carolina market last March. Last year, the Phoenix company opened its first store in the state in the Olive Park shopping center at Falls of Neuse and Litchford roads in North Raleigh.

The South Durham location — just across the street from the closing Kroger — was once the home of a Harris Teeter. It closed in 2014, shortly after Kroger bought the Matthew-based Harris Teeter chain.

Yet, Harris Teeter will also soon return to the area.

After Kroger announced in June that it was closing all its stores in North Carolina, Harris Teeter said it would buy and eight of them, including the store at N.C. 54.

There is no timetable on when that Kroger will re-open as a Harris Teeter.

Grand opening deals

Sprouts for its part plans to have several deals for its opening week.

Here are some of the things the store has planned for its opening day:

▪ The first 200 shoppers will receive 20 percent off their first purchase. A line is expected to form at 6 a.m., the company said.

▪ Muffin and coffee samples will be served to everyone in line before the opening.

▪ Every 15th shopper will receive a coupon book.

▪ Every customer will receive one free reusable bag with purchase.

The grocery store will also have special offerings for its opening weekend as well.

On Satuday, Aug. 25, the first 200 customers to make a purchase will receive a coupon booklet for five free deli items, according to the company. And on Sunday, Aug. 26, every 15th customer will get a coupon for $5 off a purchase of more than $15 to use on their next visit.

The new store will also donate unsold and edible groceries to the Second Harvest Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina through the grocer’s Food Rescue program, as part of Sprouts’ commitment to “zero waste,” the company said.