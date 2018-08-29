Publix to build distribution center, fill 1,000 jobs in Greensboro

Grocery giant Publix plans to open a distribution center in Guilford County that will employ 1,000 people.

The company will receive a job development grant from the state worth an estimated $13.1 million, according to the N.C. Department of Commerce.

The N.C. Economic Investment Committee approved the state grant at a special meeting Wednesday morning and Gov. Roy Cooper is scheduled to make the formal announcement at noon in Greensboro.





It’s the third “win” for the state in two days. On Tuesday, NC Commerce Secretary Tony Copeland announced the Japanese company Dowa Thermotech would open a plant in Lee County and hire 109 people. An hour later Gov. Roy Cooper was in Fayetteville to announce that defense contractor Booz Allen Hamilton would add 208 employers to its workforce there.

The Publix jobs will pay a minimum average annual salary of $45,000, just below the Guilford average of $46,700.

The company plans a $300 million capital investment and the jobs will be hired over a four-year period. The state was competing with Cherokee County, S.C., for the distribution center, according to Commerce. In addition to the state JDIG, the company will receive incentives from Guilford County worth $15 million and Greensboro is giving $17.7 million.

This story will be updated.