Ready, set, shop: Black Friday now starts on Thursday. Here’s what’s open when.

Black Friday — that hallowed American tradition — seems like it gets started earlier and earlier every year.
Many retailers and malls have even extended their hours to start right after Thanksgiving dinner itself, opening their doors to deal-hungry customers on Thursday evening.
Walmart even plans to throw a “party” on Thanksgiving day, passing out coffee and cookies to those who have foregone extra turkey for sales.
To help you navigate who is opening when, here is a list of hours for Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday.
Area malls
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
▪ Crabtree Valley Mall in Raleigh
Thanksgiving: 6 p.m. to midnight
Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
▪ Northgate Mall in Durham
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
(Could this be the last Black Friday ever at Northgate Mall? The owners of the mall are currently facing potential foreclosure.)
▪ The Streets at Southpoint in Durham
Thanksgiving: 6 p.m. to midnight
Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
▪ Tanger Outlets in Mebane
Thanksgiving: 6 p.m. to Midnight
Black Friday: Midnight to 10 p.m.
▪ Triangle Town Center in Raleigh
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Individual retailers
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Thanksgiving: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Black Friday: 5 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: Opens at 6 a.m.
Thanksgiving: 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. (Depending on whether location is in a mall.)
Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
(The Charlotte-based retailer plans to give away $1 million in gift cards during Thanksgiving. The first 200 customers in line on Thursday and the first 100 in line on Friday at each store will receive gift cards, with at least one valued at $500. )
Thanksgiving Day: 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Black Friday: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Thanksgiving: 7 a.m. to midnight
Black Friday: Reopens at 6 a.m.
Thanksgiving Day: Closed
Black Friday: 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Thanksgiving: 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Black Friday: 5 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Thanksgiving: 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Black Friday: 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: re-opens at 6 a.m.
Open from 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving to 10 p.m. on Black Friday
(JCPenney will be handing out coupons advertising $10 off $10 purchases, $100 off $100, or $500 off $500 at its stores.)
Open from 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving to 1 p.m. on Black Friday
Thanksgiving: 6 a.m. to Midnight
Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Thanksgiving: Closed
Friday: Opens at 6 a.m.
Thanksgiving: 5 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Open from 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving to 10 p.m. on Black Friday
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: opens at 7 a.m.
Thanksgiving: Opens at 6 p.m.
Black Friday: 5 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Thanksgiving: 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Black Friday: opens at 7 a.m.
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Thanksgiving: 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Thanksgiving: Opens at 6 p.m.
Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Thanksgiving: opens at 6 p.m.
Black Friday: Hours vary by location
(Walmart is throwing a party for its Black Friday deals, hosting its inaugural “Light Up Black Friday” party from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving, right before the deals start at 6. The company says it plans to pass out four million cups of free Keurig coffee and two million cookies on Thanksgiving.)
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Comments