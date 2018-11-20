Ready, set, shop: Black Friday now starts on Thursday. Here’s what’s open when.

Black Friday — that hallowed American tradition — seems like it gets started earlier and earlier every year.

Many retailers and malls have even extended their hours to start right after Thanksgiving dinner itself, opening their doors to deal-hungry customers on Thursday evening.

Walmart even plans to throw a “party” on Thanksgiving day, passing out coffee and cookies to those who have foregone extra turkey for sales.

To help you navigate who is opening when, here is a list of hours for Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday.

Area malls

▪ Cary Towne Center

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

▪ Crabtree Valley Mall in Raleigh

Thanksgiving: 6 p.m. to midnight

Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

▪ Northgate Mall in Durham

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

(Could this be the last Black Friday ever at Northgate Mall? The owners of the mall are currently facing potential foreclosure.)

At most stores this holiday season, Black Friday sales start on Thanksgiving. Malls, like the Streets at Southpoint, pictured here, will also be opening on Thanksgiving day. N&O file photo

▪ The Streets at Southpoint in Durham

Thanksgiving: 6 p.m. to midnight

Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

▪ Tanger Outlets in Mebane

Thanksgiving: 6 p.m. to Midnight

Black Friday: Midnight to 10 p.m.

▪ Triangle Town Center in Raleigh

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Individual retailers

▪ Barnes & Noble

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

▪ Bass Pro Shops

Thanksgiving: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Black Friday: 5 a.m. to 11 a.m.

▪ Bed Bath & Beyond

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: Opens at 6 a.m.

▪ Belk

Thanksgiving: 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. (Depending on whether location is in a mall.)

Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

(The Charlotte-based retailer plans to give away $1 million in gift cards during Thanksgiving. The first 200 customers in line on Thursday and the first 100 in line on Friday at each store will receive gift cards, with at least one valued at $500. )

▪ Best Buy

Thanksgiving Day: 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Black Friday: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

▪ Big Lots

Thanksgiving: 7 a.m. to midnight

Black Friday: Reopens at 6 a.m.

▪ Costco

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

▪ Dick’s Sporting Goods

Thanksgiving: 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Black Friday: 5 a.m. to 2 p.m.

▪ Game Stop

Thanksgiving: 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Black Friday: 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

▪ Home Depot

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: re-opens at 6 a.m.

▪ JCPenney

Open from 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving to 10 p.m. on Black Friday

(JCPenney will be handing out coupons advertising $10 off $10 purchases, $100 off $100, or $500 off $500 at its stores.)

▪ Kohl’s

Open from 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving to 1 p.m. on Black Friday

▪ Kmart

Thanksgiving: 6 a.m. to Midnight

Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

▪ Lowe’s

Thanksgiving: Closed

Friday: Opens at 6 a.m.

▪ Macy’s

Thanksgiving: 5 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.

▪ Nordstrom

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

▪ Old Navy

Open from 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving to 10 p.m. on Black Friday

▪ Sam’s Club

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: opens at 7 a.m.

▪ Sears

Thanksgiving: Opens at 6 p.m.

Black Friday: 5 a.m. to 2 p.m.

▪ Target

Thanksgiving: 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Black Friday: opens at 7 a.m.

▪ T.J.Maxx

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

▪ Ulta

Thanksgiving: 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

▪ Victoria’s Secret

Thanksgiving: Opens at 6 p.m.

Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

This year, Walmart opens its doors at 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving and for the first two hours that day, the retailer is giving away 4 million cups of free Keurig coffee and nearly 2 million free cookies to shoppers. Pictured here are shoppers at Walmart at 1830 Galleria Boulevard in November 2015. Davie Hinshaw Observer file photo

▪ Walmart

Thanksgiving: opens at 6 p.m.

Black Friday: Hours vary by location

(Walmart is throwing a party for its Black Friday deals, hosting its inaugural “Light Up Black Friday” party from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving, right before the deals start at 6. The company says it plans to pass out four million cups of free Keurig coffee and two million cookies on Thanksgiving.)

▪ World Market

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.