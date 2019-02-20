UNC football coach Mack Brown buys a home for $2.1M

Just a few months into his return to Chapel Hill, UNC football coach Mack Brown and his wife Sally have bought a new home in town.

The Browns bought the house at 330 Tenney Circle for $2.1 million, according to Orange County land records.

The 5,000-square-foot house is on about an acre north of East Franklin Street. The home has four bedrooms and was built in 1922, according to records. It’s a little over a mile from Kenan Stadium.

Brown was re-hired by UNC in November, after the school fired former head coach Larry Fedora after a disappointing season. Brown will make about $3.5 million a year on a five-year contract, The News & Observer previously reported.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The News & Observer

Brown’s base salary will be $750,00 per year and $2 million in supplemental compensation.

Brown is tied as the 35th highest paid college football coach, according to the USA Today coaching database.

Brown, 67, previously coached 10 seasons at UNC from 1988 to 1997. During that time, the team saw consistent success, amassing a record of 69-46-1 record. From 1992 until 1997, Brown lead the Tar Heels to five consecutive bowl games. He left UNC to coach at the University of Texas, where he eventually won a national championship.

The couple bought the home from the trusts of Margot and Leonard Wohadlo, who had previously paid $1.5 million for the house in 2010, according to county records.





The purchase was first reported by Triangle Business Journal.