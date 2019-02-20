Wegmans could be adding yet another store in the Triangle

Wegmans, the popular grocery chain out of New York, appears to be targeting Holly Springs for its sixth store in the Triangle.

As The News & Observer has previously reported, the Rochester, N.Y.-based Wegmans is in the middle of a large expansion into the North Carolina market. The chain, which is steadily expanding down the East Coast, has stores going up in Raleigh, Wake Forest, Chapel Hill and two locations in Cary. Its first store, on Wake Forest Road in Raleigh, is scheduled to open this fall.





But, according to plans filed with the town, Holly Springs could be added to that list, with a 99,000-square-foot store off Ralph Stephens Road.

A rendering of a planned 99,000-square-foot grocery store planned for Holly Springs. The designs match previous ones submitted for Wegmans grocery stores in the area. Town of Holly Springs

A spokeswoman for the grocer wouldn’t confirm whether the company is going to build a store in that town.

“We are always looking for new opportunities,” Valerie Fox, a media relations coordinator for Wegmans, said in an email. “We do not comment on specific sites unless we have negotiated a lease or purchase agreement.”

While, the plans don’t officially call the store a Wegmans, renderings for the future store show designs that are very similar to other Wegmans plans across the Triangle — and the grocer’s name does appear on one page of the town documents.

The Wegmans name appears on one page of submitted plans for a grocery store in Holly Springs Town of Holly Springs

The grocery store would be part of a much larger retail center that would include a Lowe’s Home Improvement store.

The news was first reported by the Triangle Business Journal.