Tech firm Pendo to be the first tenant in new downtown Raleigh tower

When The Fallon Co. entered the downtown Raleigh real estate market, it made waves by spending big sums for land and announcing that it was going to build a new 19-story tower without having any tenants signed.

But the Boston-based company has now nabbed its first tenant before moving any dirt.

Raleigh tech startup Pendo, which is growing rapidly in downtown, will be moving into the 301 Hillsborough tower when it opens in early 2022.

A rendering of the 301 Hillsborough tower being built in downtown Raleigh by The Fallon Co. Tech company Pendo will be leasing nearly half the office space in the tower. Courtesy of The Fallon Co.

Pendo will occupy five floors and nearly half of the 258,000 square feet of office space in the tower. Its office there will also feature a private terrace that overlooks downtown.

Pendo said in a release it will be moving all of its employees to the tower. Currently, the company has nearly 250 employees in the Wells Fargo tower in Raleigh.

“In getting to know Pendo’s team, mission, and core values, it quickly became clear that we share a similar vision for downtown Raleigh, a vision of growth and innovation,” Fallon Co. President Michael Fallon said in a statement. “With Pendo as our first tenant partner, we could not be more thrilled to bring this vision to life.”

Pendo has been one of the most promising startups in Raleigh in recent years. The company has raised more than $100 million from investors and last year it received a $10.7 million incentive from the state of North Carolina to grow its headcount in Raleigh to nearly 600 people.

After receiving that incentive, Pendo CEO Todd Olson told The N&O that the company would be outgrowing its offices in the Wells Fargo tower. “We think that we are going to have ‘Pendo pink’ somewhere (else) on the skyline,” Olson said at the time, referring to the company’s signature color.

The Fallon Co. bought the property at 301 Hillsborough St. for $17 million in 2018. The land, which The Fallon Co. bought from the Lundy Group and Hyde Street Holdings, has long been targeted for dense development.

In 2017, Lundy and Hyde planned to use the land to create City Centre, which also would have been 20 stories, before they scrapped those plans and decided to sell. The city block bordered by Hillsborough, Harrington, Dawson and Morgan streets is nearly all owned by The Fallon Co. The only parcel it doesn’t own is home to the pub The Flying Saucer. Fallon said that while he would have liked to buy the Flying Saucer’s property, the owners of the pub haven’t wanted to sell.

The architect for the building is the Durham-based Duda|Paine, a firm that also designed The Dillon tower in Raleigh.

Earlier this year, Michael Fallon told The News & Observer that waiting to sign a tenant before construction would slow them down in a market that has become increasingly competitive.

“Going spec is purely a function of the fact that we want to get this project going,” Fallon told The N&O. “We need the momentum and we want the momentum and we think that the risk-adjusted returns are worth it.”