Drug manufacturer Merck will bring 425 jobs to NC and build new facility in Durham
Merck, a pharmaceutical manufacturing company, is bringing 425 new jobs to the state in exchange for $12.5 million in incentives.
The company will build a 225,000-square-foot drug manufacturing facility in Durham that will produce GARDASIL 9, an HPV vaccine.
Some jobs will be added in Wilson County as well, with the expansion of an existing packaging center.
The state is awarding a total incentive of $8.8 million, with $4.97 million being through a JDIG award.
Durham County offered $3 million in incentives, and Wilson County offered $750,000.
The minimum average wage for the new jobs will be $73,382. Durham County’s average wage is $68,731, while Wilson County’s is $44,012.
Merck will be required to invest $680 million in the project by the end of 2023.
Durham beat out West Point, Pennsylvania and Elkton, Virginia to win the project.
