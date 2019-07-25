Drug manufacturer Merck will bring 425 jobs to NC and build new facility in Durham

Merck bringing jobs to Durham and Wilson County Global pharmaceutical company Merck is bringing 425 jobs to North Carolina. The company, maker of GARDASIL 9, received a total of $12.5 million in incentives. The jobs will be in Durham and Wilson County. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Global pharmaceutical company Merck is bringing 425 jobs to North Carolina. The company, maker of GARDASIL 9, received a total of $12.5 million in incentives. The jobs will be in Durham and Wilson County.

Merck, a pharmaceutical manufacturing company, is bringing 425 new jobs to the state in exchange for $12.5 million in incentives.

The company will build a 225,000-square-foot drug manufacturing facility in Durham that will produce GARDASIL 9, an HPV vaccine.

Some jobs will be added in Wilson County as well, with the expansion of an existing packaging center.

The state is awarding a total incentive of $8.8 million, with $4.97 million being through a JDIG award.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News & Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Durham County offered $3 million in incentives, and Wilson County offered $750,000.

The minimum average wage for the new jobs will be $73,382. Durham County’s average wage is $68,731, while Wilson County’s is $44,012.

Merck will be required to invest $680 million in the project by the end of 2023.

Durham beat out West Point, Pennsylvania and Elkton, Virginia to win the project.