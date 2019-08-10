The state plans to sell this building on Raleigh’s Fayetteville Street

104 Fayetteville Street ehyman@newsobserver.com

The N.C. Department of Transportation plans to sell an office building on downtown Raleigh’s Fayetteville Street.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News & Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The building at 104 Fayetteville St. (between the Court of Appeals building and Capital City Tavern) has served as a DOT office building since the 1980s, housing transportation technology staff and the civil rights division. Before that, the building was home to the Olivia Raney Library between the 1960s and ‘80s and served as Wake County’s main library branch. Fayetteville Street has some of downtown Raleigh’s priciest real-estate, and Wake County records show the property is currently valued at $4.8 million.

The sale is referenced in the latest version of a wide-ranging transportation bill that’s on its way to Gov. Roy Cooper. It’s part of a new provision added to House Bill 206 when it emerged from conference committee negotiations on Wednesday. The provision clarifies that DOT has the authorization to sell the property — along with the former Division of Motor Vehicles property on New Bern Avenue and a small district operations facility off Trenton Road in Cary — and can keep the proceeds from the sale.

Rep. John Torbett, R-Gaston, explained that there’s been some confusion about whether revenue from property sales should go to DOT or to the state’s general fund. DOT spokesman Steve Abbott said the agency is looking to sell the Fayetteville Street building because it has adequate space to move the offices there to other DOT buildings in Raleigh.