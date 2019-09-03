Raleigh City Council approves 40-story tower, with affordable housing, in downtown

Smokey Hollow neighborhood’s transformation; bigger, taller The northern end of downtown Raleigh is changing fast, with the new Capital Boulevard bridge over Peace Street and the rising steel beams of a tower that will house a Publix grocery store and hundreds of apartments. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The northern end of downtown Raleigh is changing fast, with the new Capital Boulevard bridge over Peace Street and the rising steel beams of a tower that will house a Publix grocery store and hundreds of apartments.

The Raleigh City Council approved a rezoning, with strings attached, for a new 40-story-tower in downtown Raleigh on Tuesday.

City leaders unanimously approved the rezoning for the project at the intersection of Peace Street and Capital Boulevard, but only after developers agreed to put affordable housing in the building and a traffic study completed.

The developers had offered to give $1 million toward the city’s affordable-housing efforts, but after some council members objected, agreed to include affordable units in the project instead.

Without the rezoning — which was requested by Kane Realty and Williams Realty — the building would have been limited to 12-stories.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News & Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The tower is part of the third phase of the Smokey Hollow project. The first phase is under construction and includes a 40,000-square-foot Publix grocery store.

The proposed tower will be a “signature landmark for the northern entrance to downtown, an area the city and state have poured millions of dollars into in recent years to improve,” The News & Observer previously reported.

The affordable housing breakdown hasn’t been decided yet, but will fit into one of three categories:

15% of the units as affordable for households earning 80% area median income for at least 15 years.

10% of the units are affordable for households earning 60% area median income for at least 10 years.

5% of the units are affordable for households earning 50% area median income for at least five years.

This is a developing news story story and will be updated as more information becomes available.