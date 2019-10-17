ALDI debuts second Cary store, will move its Raleigh store in October

Germany-based grocer ALDI premiered its second location in Cary Thursday and will relocate to a new Raleigh location on Halloween.

The new Cary is at 1315 Kildaire Farm Road. ALDI’s fist Cary store opened in March of last year.

Krysta Cearley, Salisbury division vice president for ALDI, says that their real estate options have grown to meet demand for ALDI.

“We want the best sites that are closest to our shoppers and can support a high daily traffic volume,” Cearley said.

The Cary store is in a commercial area at the intersection of Kildaire Farm Road and SE Cary Parkway, next to a Trader Joe’s and other businesses.

In Raleigh, ALDI will close its 4241 Louisburg Road location on Oct. 19 and relocate to 6101 Capital Boulevard in Northeast Raleigh near the Triangle Town Center.

ALDI says it is making a $17 million investment to remodel stores in the Raleigh and Durham areas. As of Nov. 1, 2018, 12 of 13 remodels have been completed in the Raleigh-Durham area. ALDI

The News & Observer previously reported that ALDI made up 1.3%of the Raleigh grocery store market share in 2018.

The company added home grocery delivery options to its Raleigh and Durham-area stores late last year, which includes Cary.

ALDI, which has 1,800 stores across the nation, says it has invested more than $5 billion to remodel existing stores and expand its store count to 2,500 by the end of 2022.