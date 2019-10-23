Publix plans to expand into Johnston County with new store in Clayton in 2020

The Florida-based grocer Publix — known for its trademark “Pub Sub” deli sandwiches — plans to open a store in Clayton come fall 2020, expanding its locations outside of Wake County.

The new site of the bright green-lettered grocery store was announced by commercial real estate firm The Morgan Companies, which partnered with Flowers Plantation to develop, lease and own the seven-acre property.

The store will be situated within the eastern commercial area of Flowers Plantation, a 3,000-acre planned community subdivision. Publix will be the anchor tenant of the Marketplace at Flowers Crossroads, an almost 58,000-square-foot shopping center at the corner of N.C. 42 and Flowers Parkway.

Kimberly Reynolds, a spokeswoman for Publix, said the store will hire about 130 people.

Reynolds said the Charlotte Division of Publix is excited to “expand our footprint across the region” and to be partners in the Flowers Plantation community.

The supermarket chain, which entered the North Carolina market in 2014, currently has six Wake County locations. Its first store in downtown Raleigh is set to open in spring 2020 in the upcoming mixed-use Smoky Hollow development from Kane Realty.

Publix reported an income of $36.1 billion in 2018, almost as much as Nike did that year.