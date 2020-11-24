Clorox to add 158 new jobs in Durham after getting incentives from North Carolina

Consumer goods giant Clorox plans to add 158 new jobs in Durham, after the state of North Carolina agreed to give the company an incentive package worth up to $2.2 million.

The incentives were approved by the state’s Economic Investment Committee on Tuesday morning, and the agreement would move Clorox’s Better Health VMS headquarters from Florida to Durham.

Better Health VMS operates under the name RenewLife. Clorox bought RenewLife in 2016. The company makes probiotics and other health supplements.

Clorox has long had a connection to Durham. In 2007, the company bought Burt’s Bees, the maker of lip balm and other personal-care products, which had put its headquarters in the American Tobacco Campus in downtown Durham.

The state of North Carolina originally recruited Burt’s Bees away from Maine in 1999 using incentives.

The addition of Better Health VMS would include an expansion of Clorox’s existing facilities in Durham as well as the creation of a new research and development facility, the state’s Commerce Department said.

The state said Clorox plans to add the new jobs in Durham over the next two years. Under the provisions of the agreement, the company must also retain its 429 existing jobs in the state.

The average wage of the new jobs would be $123,310, Commerce said.

Durham was competing with the Atlanta metro area for the expansion, Commerce added.

Clorox is one of the most widely known companies in the U.S., making products like Pine-Sol cleaning products, Glad trash bags and Clorox disinfectant wipes. The California-based company has more than 8,000 employees worldwide and had sales of $6.7 billion in its most recent fiscal year.

