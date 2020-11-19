Coronavirus
Injection device maker adding 650 jobs in RTP to produce one-use syringes for vaccines
ApiJect, the maker of an experimental injection device for the mass delivery of vaccines, is planning a huge expansion in Research Triangle Park, the company said Thursday.
ApiJect said it plans to build a 1-million-square-foot facility in the Park, where it will manufacture its devices. The project could employ around 650 people.
The Connecticut-based company’s devices have not yet won approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. But on Thursday, it said a federal government agency, the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC), approved the company for a $590 million loan to construct the facility.
The loan was billed as a way to help the U.S. deliver vaccines and medicines more quickly during national emergencies — in this case the COVID-19 pandemic.
A spokesman for the company, Steven Hoffman, said in a phone interview that North Carolina was chosen after a nationwide search for suitable locations. The facility is expected to be located off Old Cornwallis Road, a location near where Eli Lilly is building a large manufacturing facility as well.
This is a developing story. Please check back later for more updates.
This story was produced with financial support from a coalition of partners led by Innovate Raleigh as part of an independent journalism fellowship program. The N&O maintains full editorial control of the work. Learn more; go to bit.ly/newsinnovate
