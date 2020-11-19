Injection device maker adding 650 jobs in RTP to produce one-use syringes for vaccines

An artist rendering of the ApiJect Gigafactory facility to be located in N.C.’s Research Triangle Park. ApiJect

ApiJect, the maker of an experimental injection device for the mass delivery of vaccines, is planning a huge expansion in Research Triangle Park, the company said Thursday.

ApiJect said it plans to build a 1-million-square-foot facility in the Park, where it will manufacture its devices. The project could employ around 650 people.

The Connecticut-based company’s devices have not yet won approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. But on Thursday, it said a federal government agency, the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC), approved the company for a $590 million loan to construct the facility.

The loan was billed as a way to help the U.S. deliver vaccines and medicines more quickly during national emergencies — in this case the COVID-19 pandemic.

A spokesman for the company, Steven Hoffman, said in a phone interview that North Carolina was chosen after a nationwide search for suitable locations. The facility is expected to be located off Old Cornwallis Road, a location near where Eli Lilly is building a large manufacturing facility as well.

