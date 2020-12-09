Aldi opens new Holly Springs store, its second in the Triangle opened during COVID-19

Discount grocer Aldi opened a new store in Holly Springs this week, expanding its footprint in the Triangle’s active grocery store market.

The new location is at 7400 GB Alford Highway near an intersection with South Main Street. The store is now open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

It’s Aldi’s thirteenth location in Wake, Durham and Orange counties and the second Aldi location in the Triangle that has opened during the COVID-19 pandemic. Aldi opened a Raleigh location on 6300 Creedmoor Road in April.

The new Holly Springs store is currently hiring full-time and part-time positions that start at $14 an hour, including a store manager position that pays $20 an hour, according to its job postings.

The News & Observer previously reported that Aldi made up 1.3% of the Raleigh grocery store market share in 2018.

Innovation & Technology newsletter Top stories and insider news from the Triangle’s bustling tech sector. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Aldi opened a new store in Charlotte last month and just opened another this week in the same area on the North Carolina and South Carolina border, The Charlotte Observer reported.

Aldi, which has 1,800 stores across the nation, says it has invested more than $5 billion to remodel existing stores and expand its store count to 2,500 by the end of 2022. The company said it hopes to be the third-largest grocer by location in the U.S.