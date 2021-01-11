Wegmans announces opening date for Chapel Hill grocery store

WEGMANS

The date to circle is Feb. 24.

That’s when Wegmans opens its newest Triangle grocery store, this one at 1810 Fordham Road in Chapel Hill.

The Chapel Hill store will be the third of the Rochester, New York-based chain’s stores in the Triangle. A Raleigh store opened in September 2019 on Wake Forest Road, and a Cary/Morrisville store opened in July 2020 at 3710 Davis Drive.

The Chapel Hill store will be slightly smaller than its Raleigh and Cary sister stores, coming in at 99,000 square feet. The Raleigh and Wake Forest stores are listed as 104,000 square feet.

The Chapel Hill store is still hiring part-time workers. Those interested in one of the 120 positions available — including cashiers, stockers, and culinary and fresh-food workers — can attend a hiring event at the new store on Thursday, Jan. 14, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The store asks that you apply online at jobs.wegmans.com prior to the event.

Last year, Fortune ranked the supermarket chain No. 3 on its list of “100 Best Companies to Work For.”

Wegmans is known throughout the Northeast for its cult-like following among grocery shoppers. When the Raleigh store opened in 2019, customers lined up in the pre-dawn hours to enter, and at the time, broke company records for first-day foot traffic inside the store.

A new Wegmans opening in Wake Forest

Wegmans is still working on their Wake Forest store, slated to open in May. No exact date has been announced.

That new 104,000-square foot store is on the Route 98 bypass, just east of Capital Boulevard.

Wegmans says that store has about 275 part-time openings. In total, Wegmans says it will employ 450 in Wake Forest. Applications can be made at jobs.wegmans.com/wake-forest.

Wegmans plans two more stores in the Triangle: another in Cary at Cary Towne Boulevard and Interstate 40, and one in Holly Springs, at N.C. 55 and Ralph Stephens Road.