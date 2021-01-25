Kane Realty unveils $1B ‘Innovation District’ addition to North Hills, with a food hall

A rendering of the proposed North Hills Innovation District. Kane Realty

Kane Realty unveiled on Monday an ambitious, $1-billion addition to its North Hills development in Raleigh, pitching it as a potential destination for tech-and-life-sciences companies.

Kane, one of the most influential developers in the Triangle, is calling the addition the “North Hills Innovation District,” and it will include an 18-story office tower, a 200-unit apartment complex and a 20,000-square-foot food hall.

“We hope that ... all of North Hills Innovation District will become home to innovative, forward-thinking companies that value employee satisfaction, originality and a culturally enriched urban area,” Kane Realty CEO John Kane said in a statement, citing the property’s proximity to downtown Raleigh, Research Triangle Park and Raleigh-Durham International Airport.

Kane said it hopes to break ground on the planned apartments this summer and the office tower in the fall. The food hall is slated for summer 2024, according to the website.

In addition to the new buildings, Kane promised to invest heavily in natural spaces in this section of North Hills, which is bisected by the Big Branch Creek.

That will include trails to the Capital Area Greenway, wetlands and a series of pedestrian bridges that will connect to outdoor dining spaces.

The North Hills Innovation District would emphasize green space. Kane Realty

Kane Realty plans for North Hills

The pandemic has not slowed down Kane Realty’s plans for Raleigh.

In addition to the Innovation District, the real estate company is forging ahead with a planned $350 million redevelopment of the JCPenney store in a different section of North Hills.

And late last year, the development company also won a critical rezoning of property it controls south of downtown where it hopes to build a soccer stadium and more office towers in the coming years.

It’s also yet another data point that shows companies aren’t losing complete confidence in the future of office spaces in the wake of a pandemic that has sent workers homes.

Several big name tech companies in the Triangle have reiterated their commitment to in-person work going forward.

Most notably, video game company Epic Games revealed earlier this month that it had bought the Cary Towne Center mall for $95 million, with plans to build a new headquarters there by 2024.

