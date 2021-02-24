Raleigh contract research company PRA Health bought by Irish firm for $12 billion

PRA Health Sciences logo

Raleigh-based PRA Health Sciences, one of the largest contract research companies in the Triangle, has been bought for $12 billion.

PRA said Wednesday it is entering into an agreement to be acquired by Icon, an Ireland-based contract research company.

PRA’s headquarters, which have been in Raleigh since 2008, will move to Dublin as part of the combined company, according to a news release.

Contract research organization are a big part of the Triangle’s life science industry. The companies, sometimes referred to as CROs, provide research and clinical services for other pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

But Triangle-based CROs have been targeted by competitors in recent years.

In 2016, Durham-based Quintiles was bought by IMS Health for $23 billion, The News & Observer previously reported. Shortly after, the company changed names to IQVIA, and it now has split headquarters between Durham and Connecticut.

This story will be updated.

This story was produced with financial support from a coalition of partners led by Innovate Raleigh as part of an independent journalism fellowship program. The N&O maintains full editorial control of the work. Learn more; go to bit.ly/newsinnovate