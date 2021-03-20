Machelle Sanders wants to create a more inclusive economy in North Carolina

North Carolina’s Secretary of Commerce Machelle Sanders speaks at an event Thursday, March 18, 2021 where it was announced that Fujifilm Diosynth will build a new vaccine manufacturing facility in Holly Springs. ehyman@newsobserver.com

When Fujifilm Diosynth announced it would invest as much as $2 billion into a new drug manufacturing facility in Holly Springs, it became the first major economic development win for Machelle Sanders, North Carolina’s new Commerce secretary.

And it’s likely the first of many biotechnology wins under her reign.

North Carolina has long prioritized the life science field in recruitment, offering companies hundreds of millions of dollars in incentives to grow here.

But with Sanders — who replaced Tony Copeland earlier this year after he stepped down — they now have someone who spent decades working in the industry.

Before she served as the state’s secretary of administration, she was an executive at Biogen’s Research Triangle Park facilities. While she worked there, she helped launch the Women’s Innovation Network at the company.

“Life sciences and biotech are a critical industry for the state, and having a secretary that fully understands the industry, and the needs of it, is a huge win for North Carolina,” said Randall Johnson, the current president of the North Carolina Economic Development Association.

Johnson, who is also the executive direction of the N.C. Biotechnology Center’s Southeastern office, said Sanders takes over the role as the state’s head economic developer at a fortuitous time.

The state seems to be emerging from the pandemic and appears primed for a year of growth. “Our economy is doing well considering the challenges we have faced over the past year,” Johnson said. “And we have seen a wonderful pipeline of activity.”

But Sanders is not just a former biotech executive. She is also the first person of color to lead the state’s Commerce Department. And she hopes that perspective may help guide the state’s growth in a more equitable way.

“What I will bring is a different perspective,” Sanders told The News & Observer in a brief interview at the event announcing the expansion of the biopharmaceutical company Fujifilm Diosynth.

“I have 30 years of experience in the life sciences industry,” she said. “But I also have experience growing up in rural North Carolina, being African-American and female. I believe that will consistently remind us of the importance of equity and an inclusive economy that creates opportunity for all communities.”

Sanders grew up in the tiny Eastern North Carolina town of Belhaven, a community of around 1,600 people in Beaufort County.

It’s the type of community that doesn’t often get major jobs announcements, and it is in a part of the state that is losing population and struggles to access broadband internet.

“Marginalized communities have at times been left out and their voices may not have been heard,” she said. “And so representing that demographic, I will put them at the forefront.”

“I am going to work hard to give to the people of this state better paying jobs,” she added, “and to train our talent to prepare for these higher-paying jobs and create a vibrant economy.”

Without going into specifics, Sanders said the Commerce Department can create more services for people starting companies. She noted there’s been a significant rise in entrepreneurship rates during the pandemic.

“You can see the number of startups being started is pretty significant,” she said. “We are going to adjust and adapt our services, so that we can surely have great offerings for that community.”

Johnson said in the few conversations he had with Sanders so far, she’s emphasized the importance of creating opportunities in rural counties.

But for that to happen, Johnson said, the state will need to continue to invest in its community colleges and increase broadband access to more corners of the state.

Some good news on that front: The state should have around $30 million more to spend on broadband expansion thanks to last year’s CARES Act. The Federal Communications Commission has also pledged $9.2 billion to increase access in rural areas across the country.

This story was produced with financial support from a coalition of partners led by Innovate Raleigh as part of an independent journalism fellowship program. The N&O maintains full editorial control of the work. Learn more; go to bit.ly/newsinnovate. Want more on the Triangle’s tech scene? Sign up for the N&O’s weekly Innovation & Tech newsletter.