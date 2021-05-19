Business

This 14th floor condo in downtown Raleigh comes with a view of the city. Take a look.

The Triangle’s luxury market isn’t restricted to just large estates with ample land.

There are also pieces of it high above the sidewalks as part of the city’s skyline, like this condominium for sale that comes with a rich view and an open floor plan.

The spacious 2BR condo at 323 W Jones St Apt 1405 in Raleigh, NC, offers an open floor plan with an abundance of natural light and breathtaking views from every room. Triangle MLS

Located just below the top floor of the 15-story Quorum Center high-rise tower, this downtown Raleigh condo on 323 W. Jones St., offers sweeping views of the City of Oaks.

This 14th floor two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo home is 2,000 square feet of white travertine tile floors that is currently listed on the market for $825,000 by eXp Realty.

The condo’s floor-to-ceiling windows keep this residence consistently flooded with natural light.

Its features include a 230-square-foot master bedroom with a walk-in closet as well as a large bathroom with a walk-in shower.

The kitchen includes new high-end appliances and a wet bar with a built-in wine fridge near a 315-square-foot living room.

A bigger 3-bedroom, 4-bathroom condo a few floors below on the 10th floor is also on the market for $1,092,000.

Average home prices in Raleigh were $351,000 in April, a 13.2% increase from the year prior, according to Redfin.

The Quorum Center was built in 2005 as one of the first retail and residential towers in Raleigh by The Reynolds Companies, according to the building’s website.

