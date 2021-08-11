Raleigh’s newest Target is now open. Here are details about the 15th store in the city.

The front entrance of Target’s newest store in Raleigh photographed on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. The store had a soft opening on Wednesday, Aug. 11, and a grand opening will take place on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. AP Images for Target

Starting this week, North Raleigh residents have a new option for buying their groceries.

A new Target store at 8701 Six Forks Road is now open to customers, a company spokesperson said Wednesday. The store will have an official grand opening on Aug. 15.

The roughly 114,000-square-foot store replaces a Kmart store that closed in 2020 after 33 years.

The store is hiring approximately 150 employees and will be Target’s 15th location in the Triangle, the company said.

In addition to providing groceries, health and personal care products and home decor, the store will include a CVS pharmacy and a Starbucks with seating.

Customers will also be able to order items online and pick them up in the store or have their groceries brought to their car using Target’s drive-up option.