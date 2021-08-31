Best-selling author of ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ will open Raleigh’s new Barnes & Noble

Barnes & Noble Booksellers is opening a new Raleigh location in the Village District shopping center by late summer 2021. AP Photo

Barnes & Noble is opening its newest Raleigh store on Wednesday, with an assist from New York Times best-selling author Delia Owens.

The new bookshop, located at 436 Daniel St., in Village District, will open to the public with a 10 a.m. ribbon cutting ceremony by Owens, author of the 2018 best-seller “Where the Crawdads Sing.”

Owens will be available for a meet-and-greet afterward. A limited supply of pre-signed paperback copies of “Where the Crawdads Sing,” her debut novel, will be available for purchase, the company said in a news release.

“I am so delighted to open a new Barnes & Noble here in my home state of North Carolina,” Owens said in the release.

It’s the first Barnes & Noble store to open in the Raleigh area in 18 years, the release states.

The Village District store will occupy a 10,400-square-foot space that was previously occupied by Pier 1 Imports, until the company declared bankruptcy in early 2020 and closed the Raleigh store, along with three other locations in the Triangle.

The new store has been designed with its location and the neighborhood it will serve in mind, the company said.

The store will have “a generous presence of lifestyle books, including many cookbooks, home, decor and art titles, as well as a robust children’s section,” the company said. Given its proximity to the main campus of North Carolina State University, the bookstore will also feature a selection of Young Adult books and manga.

Owens’ book has been numerous best-seller lists, and it will soon be adapted into a film by Reese Witherspoon’s production company. It’s set in North Carolina, where Owens now lives.

Additional book signings on weekends in September and October are being planned, and larger events including book readings are slated to return next year.

The company is opening at least five more stores in 2021.