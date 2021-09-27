Financial services firm Fidelity to add more than 1,500 jobs in Research Triangle Park

Fidelity Investments employees walk an elevated ramp from their Fidelity Investments/RTP main building complex on 17 acres at 100 New Millennium Way to the parking garage Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2015. Earlier that day, Fidelity Investments, a financial services firm, announced that it would create 600 new jobs, mostly in IT and related fields in its Cary, NC, and Durham, NC, offices within three years. 2015 News & Observer file photo

Fidelity, the Boston-based financial services giant, will add another 1,538 jobs in Research Triangle Park— the company’s third expansion this year, as it attempts to keep up with a rapid growth in demand for online financial products.

The jobs will be focused on technology roles as well as customer-service positions, the company told The News & Observer.

Gov. Roy Cooper made the jobs announcement at the RTP campus Monday alongside Fidelity officials. Fidelity plans to add 2,500 total jobs this year across the state, officials said.

Research Triangle Park has long been one of the Fidelity’s most important technology hubs. Its office here is home to more than 3,600 employees already.

While the new expansion will continue adding tech roles, for the first time, Fidelity plans to add a significant number of customer-facing positions to its office here as well.

Innovation & Technology newsletter Top stories and insider news from the Triangle’s bustling tech sector. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Fidelity already has hired 300 employees in the Triangle this year, said Rob Merdes, Fidelity’s North Carolina head, in an interview, which has helped give the company confidence the region can manage its growth.

In May, Fidelity announced it would create a new regional hub for its personal-investments business in RTP, adding 500 new employees. In April, Fidelity announced 225 new jobs in both technology and client-facing roles, like customer service, The N&O reported.

Merdes said most of the new customer-facing roles are entry-level positions, but do require some training on financial products. Fidelity did not provide the salary range for the new jobs.

He said he’s been impressed with the quality of applicants it has already received, despite a competitive labor market.

“The applicant pool is really strong, but I also recognize that it’s a competitive market,” he said. “We’ve been working with some of our community and educational partners, like Durham Tech, Wake Tech and some of the local universities, to not only find ways to recruit, but also to focus on coursework and curriculum that can help some of their students be more prepared for roles like ours.”

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Fidelity’s growth comes as interest in stocks and financial products, like 401(k) plans, have surged during the pandemic.

With so many people at home, as well as a long rally in asset prices over the past year, the company has had to continually add positions to improve its online capabilities and ability to answer requests from customers.

Many of its new customers are younger and getting into financial products for the first time, noted Brooke Forbes, head of technology for personal investing at Fidelity.

But in general, she said, most Americans are giving more time and interest to finances right now.

“I would argue, because of the sort of hybrid way of working (at home), people have a lot more time ... now to be spending on their finances,” Forbes said in an interview.

This story was produced with financial support from a coalition of partners led by Innovate Raleigh as part of an independent journalism fellowship program. The N&O maintains full editorial control of the work. Learn more; go to bit.ly/newsinnovate

This story was originally published September 27, 2021 11:30 AM.