It’s National Coffee Day. Where in the Triangle to score cups of jittery bliss for free

That first cup of coffee is more than a sacred morning routine, it’s a life force.

For National Coffee Day on Wednesday, Sept. 29, lots of national chains and a few local shops are offering specials and freebies for customers looking for their first, second or 10th cup of coffee.

Here’s where to find National Coffee Day deals.

▪ Duck Donuts: Founded in North Carolina, and with locations in Cary, Durham and North Raleigh, this doughnut shop is offering free medium cold brew coffee or frappe for rewards members. Coffee day specials include a coffee milkshake and a coffee cake doughnut.

▪ Dunkin’: Perks members can get a free hot or iced medium coffee. Customers who aren’t Perks members can sign up through the Dunkin’ mobile app.

▪ Krispy Kreme: The North Carolina-based doughnut company is offering Krispy Kreme Rewards members a free doughnut and coffee. Non-rewards members can still get a free cup of coffee, no purchase necessary.

▪ The Optimist: Located at 1000 Brookside Dr. Suite 109 in Raleigh, The Optimist is giving away two $25 gift cards to its Instagram followers who tag two friends on today’s National Coffee Day Post. The deadline to enter is Friday at 6 p.m.

▪ Panera Bread: For National Coffee Day, Panera is offering free coffee all day to parents and caregivers.

▪ Starbucks: Bring a clean, reusable cup or mug to any Starbucks for a free cup of coffee.

▪ Summit Coffee Co.: Located at 140 W. Franklin St. in Chapel Hill, Summit is offering free oat milk cappuccinos.

