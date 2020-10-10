NC sees 2,000-plus COVID-19 daily case increase for a third day, as K-12 cases rise

The number of COVID-19 cases in North Carolina rose by over 2,000 on Saturday for the third day in a row, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported.

The state’s case total rose to 229,752 — an increase of 2,321 new COVID-19 cases. On Friday, the state reported 2,034 new cases. The state also reported 18 COVID-19 deaths on Saturday, bringing the total to 3,765.

The number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 fell to 1,034, from 1,065 on Friday. Hospitalizations had been rising since last Sunday and reached over 1,000 this week with 97% of hospitals reporting.

Testing for coronavirus is increasing in the state, which has now conducted 3,344,152 COVID-19 tests — a pace of over 30,000 a day. Positive results are at 5.2% of those tests, just above the state-set goal of 5%. Last weekend, the rate had climbed to 8%.

DHHS reported at least 373 suspected COVID-19 patients were admitted to the state’s hospitals in the last 24 hours.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in North Carolina and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

As Gov. Roy Cooper allowed elementary schools only to transition into reopening fully for in-person classes again, cases among staff and students at schools have increased.

There were 164 cases across 18 active clusters in K-12 schools as of Friday afternoon, according to DHHS. That’s an increase of 38 cases and three clusters from earlier in the week. DHHS officials published COVID-19 testing strategies for school districts on Thursday, The News & Observer reported.

“If a district is interested or able to pursue a broader testing strategy in order to mitigate the spread of COVID on their campus or in their community, a school could absolutely consider that,” Rebecca Planchard, a senior policy adviser at DHHS, told the State Board of Education on Thursday.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER