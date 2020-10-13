‘We can’t afford to go backwards.’ As COVID-19 cases rise, NC urges safety compliance

As COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations increase in North Carolina, the state’s top health official and representatives from hospitality and retail industries pushed for renewed efforts to slow the spread of the virus.

COVID-19 hospitalizations have topped more than 1,000 patients since Oct. 6, and new daily cases this month have reached levels not seen since a July peak.

Gov. Roy Cooper uses these measurements, along with the numbers of people going to hospital emergency departments with COVID-19-like symptoms, and the percentage of each day’s coronavirus tests that return positive results, to make decisions about loosening health restrictions on business and leisure activities.

He allowed bars, amusement parks, movie theaters and other venues to reopen on Oct. 2, with restrictions as part of Phase 3 of his reopening plan. Phase 3 is in effect until at least Oct. 23.

Dr. Mandy Cohen, state Department of health and Human Services secretary, said at a news conference the COVID-19 trends are getting worse.

“This worsening of our trends is concerning and we need to do all we can to turn those trends around,” she said. “We do not want to have to go backwards.”

Cohen said that no specific type of setting is responsible for the increases.

“This virus is everywhere,” she said. “There is no single age, no single location.”

Restaurants have been allowed to offer takeout and delivery service throughout the pandemic. Restaurants have been allowed to open their dining rooms at 50% occupancy since May 22 as part of the Phase 2 reopening.

Among the first measures North Carolina took to slow the spread of the coronavirus was closing restaurant dining rooms and bars across the state. Seven months into the pandemic, many have yet to reopen and many others have closed permanently.

Over the summer, the federal Paycheck Protection Program kept many restaurants and small businesses open with billions of dollars in forgivable loans, largely designed to cover payroll. Talks of a second round of COVID relief have stalled.

Lynn Minges, director of the North Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association, said in an interview that without more help, many more businesses will close.

“We’ve done our part, but we’re not going to be able to survive without some assistance from Congress,” Minges said Tuesday in a phone interview before appearing at the N.C. DHHS press conference.

“It’s no secret that the hospitality industry has taken the brunt of the COVID-19 impact and all indications suggest this will be a protracted recovery,” Minges said. “Small business owners have held onto the hope of additional relief. As the hope of that diminishes, I’m concerned we’re going to see many more closings.”

Restaurants in North Carolina reopened their dining rooms in May and bars were only recently allowed to reopen their patios. Now, well into the pandemic, Minges is fearful of a second shutdown if restaurants become lax enforcing mask requirements and social distancing in their businesses.

“We want to encourage restaurants to do the right thing so we don’t have to roll backwards,” Minges said. “We’d encourage customers who’ve been exposed to COVID-19 not to come into restaurants, for everyone to wear face coverings and practice social distancing. If we don’t, I’m concerned we may see a regression. We’re all trying to pull together and do the right thing.”

Andy Ellen, president of the NC Retail Merchants Association, asked patrons to “shop smart” during Tuesday’s press conference.

Many businesses are struggling to survive, Ellen said, and they need customers.

“We cannot afford to have the state slip backward,” he said.