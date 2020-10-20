Coronavirus live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on Oct. 20

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

Cases top 247,000

At least 247,172 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus and 3,939 have died, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Monday reported 1,144 new COVID-19 cases, down from 2,303 the day before.

Though the case count dropped, recent record-breaking daily totals have brought the seven-day average to 2,061. That’s a higher average than the state saw at this time last week, data show.

Five coronavirus-related deaths were reported Monday.

About 5.7% of tests were reported positive on Saturday, the latest date for which data is available. That’s slightly higher than the 5% target set by health officials.

At least 1,142 people in North Carolina were reported hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Monday, up from 1,129 the day before.

Phase 3 of reopening is set to expire on Oct. 23, but Gov. Roy Cooper has not said whether he plans to extend the phase or if he will tighten rules to restrict the spread of the virus.

ECU announces more furloughs

The coronavirus pandemic sparked another round of temporary furloughs and salary reductions at East Carolina University that will likely affect athletics staff, including coaches, starting Nov. 1.

ECU Athletic Director Jon Gilbert said COVID-19 will likely cause a “sizable deficit,” adding the “uncertainty of the 2020 football season complicates the projections.”

“The manner in which we are operating is not sustainable,” Gilbert said. “We must find different ways to increase revenue and reduce our expenses.”

The furloughs and pay cuts are projected to last through June 30, 2021, The News & Observer reported.

The athletics department previously announced a round of furloughs in May in addition to cutting four sports, including men’s and women’s swimming and diving and men’s and women’s tennis. But Gilbert said those financial reductions “will not be enough” to overcome ECU’s deficit

Cases possibly tied to church event

Mecklenburg County health officials are investigating more than 23 confirmed COVID-19 cases possibly linked to a Charlotte church’s convocation two weekends ago.

United House of Prayer for All People on Beatties Ford Road first sounded the alarm Saturday, when nine cases were reported. Everyone who attended the events should get tested for the coronavirus, health officials have said.

People can also find a testing site near them in Mecklenburg County at: https://meck.co/3ka8gLE.

Church officials could not be reached for comment by The Charlotte Observer.

Panthers have unconfirmed COVID-19 case

A team spokesperson for the NFL’s Carolina Panthers reported an unconfirmed case of COVID-19 on Monday.

All staff and players are working virtually and the team is operating in intensive protocol “out of an abundance of caution,” The Charlotte Observer reported. Coach Matt Rhule learned about the possible case just before 5 a.m. Monday.

The Panthers played the Chicago Bears at home on Sunday and lost 23-16. Players were tested Monday morning and were off Tuesday, but they were allowed to get treatment.

Early voting at Bank of America Stadium has not been impacted by the possible case.

Wake preps for return to in-person learning

Some Wake County schools will reopen next week for the first time since March with mandatory temperature checks for the hundreds of staff and students coming on campuses.

School board members say it’s going to require patience.

People coming to K-12 public school campuses will have to pass a series of health questions and have a body temperature below 100.4 degrees, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services requirements.

That means parents driving their students to school will have to wait in the carpool lane until the child passes the temperature checkpoint. Students coming off buses who have a fever will have to wait in an isolated room until their parents pick them up, The News & Observer reported.

Students in Pre-K through third grade and K-12 special-education students will return for in-person instruction on Oct. 26, middle school students will return Nov. 9, and fourth- and fifth- grade students will return Nov. 16.

All will be on a rotation plan of in-person and online courses to start.

Masks will also be required on campus, physical contact is barred, and students will be encouraged to stay at their desks instead of moving around.

Private school principal tests positive for the coronavirus

Charlotte Catholic High School Principal Kurt Telford announced in a letter Oct. 15 he tested positive for COVID-19.

Telford traced the case to a member of his family, and he said he plans to self-isolate until Oct. 26, The Charlotte Observer reported. Some members of the administrative staff at Charlotte Catholic are working remotely while they quarantine as a result.

Charlotte Catholic previously reported four positive coronavirus cases, prompting the school to shift to a hybrid of online and in-person learning through Sept. 25. Classes returned to in-person instruction on Sept. 28.

Covenant Day School reported the first COVID-19 cluster at a K-12 school in Mecklenburg County on Sept. 25. The school currently lists three cases among employees and four among students.

A spokesperson for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools told the Observer they knew of 51 positive cases in the district since Aug. 2.

Coronavirus cancels popular NC festival

The Triangle-area N.C. Chinese Lantern Festival is canceled this year due to crowd limitations and concerns about the coronavirus.

The annual event featured a display of illuminated lanterns at Koka Booth Amphitheatre in Cary and more than 121,000 attendees in 2019. This year, some lanterns can be viewed “in downtown Cary through the holidays,” The News & Observer reported Monday.

“We know people look forward to this event, and with all the disappointment in 2020 we’re sad not to be able to bring the full lantern display to Cary,” said Taylor Traversari, general manager of Koka Booth. “With that being said, I want everyone to know we are already looking forward to a bigger and brighter event in 2021.”

The state is in Phase Three of lifting coronavirus-related restrictions, which calls for large outdoor sites to limit capacity to 7%.

“As much as we hate to do it, considering the current restrictions, we knew there was no way we could welcome the overwhelming crowds that attend each year,” Traversari said.

COVID-19 death linked to a state prison man didn’t enter

A man who contracted COVID-19 in a North Carolina jail and died before entering a state prison has sparked concerns about the way the case was reported, The News & Observer reported.

Darrell Wayne Kersey, 59, was in the Durham County jail when he tested positive for the virus in August. He was taken to a hospital and transferred to state custody two days before his death, officials say.

The sheriff’s office didn’t report Kersey’s death to the public, and the case wasn’t tied to the Durham jail in N.C. Department of Health and Human Services documents. His death was instead listed under records of a prison he didn’t reach, The News & Observer reported Monday.

Some county officials “say they should have known about Kersey’s death and want more information about the reporting system,” The N&O reported. “A local heath expert said it’s important for jails to report cases that originate in their facilities.”

Harris to visit NC after people involved in campaign tested positive

U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris, Democratic nominee for vice president, is set to visit North Carolina after postponing the trip due to positive coronavirus cases among people involved in her campaign.

Harris is set to visit Asheville and Charlotte on Wednesday, the same day Republican President Donald Trump is expected to hold a rally in Gastonia.

Harris appeared at a virtual Charlotte-area event last week after she canceled an in-person visit. She postponed the trip when Liz Allen, communications director for the senator, and a “non-staff flight crew member” tested positive for COVID-19, The Charlotte Observer reported.

The vice presidential nominee on Thursday told supporters she tested negative for the virus.