Wake County

COVID-19 fears force Cary’s Chinese Lantern Festival to cancel

CARY

The popular N.C. Chinese Lantern Festival has been called off in Cary due to COVID-19 and its crowd restrictions.

The life-sized lanterns illuminated by more than 15,0000 LED lights drew more than 121,000 people to Koka Booth Amphitheatre in 2019.

“We waited as long as we could to make the call”, said Koka Booth General Manager Taylor Traversari in a news release. “We had to factor in the time it takes to handcraft and ship the lanterns from China as well as set-up for the event. As much as we hate to do it, considering the current restrictions, we knew there was no way we could welcome the overwhelming crowds that attend each year.”

Under Phase Three of the state’s coronavirus restrictions, large outdoor venues with a capacity of 10,000 can operate at 7% capacity.

As an alternative, several of the lanterns will be on display in downtown Cary through the holidays.

“No one is more disappointed than us,” Traversari said. “We know people look forward to this event, and with all the disappointment in 2020 we’re sad not to be able to bring the full lantern display to Cary. With that being said, I want everyone to know we are already looking forward to a bigger and brighter event in 2021.”

