Coronavirus live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on Oct. 21

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

Hospitalizations climb

At least 248,750 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus and 3,992 have died, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Tuesday reported 1,578 new COVID-19 cases, up from 1,144 the day before.

Fifty-three coronavirus-related deaths were reported Tuesday.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in North Carolina and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

About 7.4% of tests were reported positive on Sunday, the latest day for which data is available. That’s higher than the 5% target set by health officials.

At least 1,203 people in North Carolina were reported hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Tuesday — the second-highest number of hospitalizations since March. July 28 was the peak for reported COVID-19 hospitalizations, at 1,236 people.

50 cases now linked to NC church service

More coronavirus cases have been tied to a church event in Charlotte, bringing the total number of infections to 50.

The cases are linked to United House of Prayer for All People on Beatties Ford Road, according to Mecklenburg County health officials. The congregation held several events this month, including a “convocation” on Oct. 10-11.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Deputy Health Director Raynard Washington in a statement said event planners made “significant efforts to ensure mask wearing and social distancing among the hundreds of attendees.”

The church on Monday didn’t return messages from The Charlotte Observer.

“We really want to make sure our community is aware that there were certainly individuals who were infectious at those events,” Washington said. “We want folks to do the right thing and get tested and quarantine, isolate and follow our instructions.”

Health officials have asked event attendees to monitor for coronavirus symptoms and said the church hasn’t “been interested” in offering testing at the site.

Two clusters at Mecklenburg childcare facilities

State health officials reported two new coronavirus clusters at childcare facilities in Charlotte on Tuesday.

Oakcrest Preparatory Academy and Calvary Child Development Center have each reported five COVID-19 cases, The Charlotte Observer reported.

While key metrics in Mecklenburg County were seen as stabilizing in early October, health officials now say hospitalizations, the average number of new cases and the percentage of positive COVID-19 tests have increased over the last two weeks.

Wake County opens virtual registration, plans for spring semester

Wake County schools will soon open registration for the spring semester of its Virtual Academy, an option for families uncomfortable with on-campus classes during the pandemic.

Sign-ups are Oct. 21-28 for students in middle and high school and Dec. 2-9 for elementary school students.

The state’s largest school district also announced a ban on singing and playing brass and woodwind instruments, citing “recent aerosol studies,” The News & Observer reported Tuesday.

Wake County schools will reopen next week for the first time since March with mandatory temperature checks for the hundreds of staff and students coming on campuses.

People coming to K-12 public schools will have to pass a series of health questions and have a body temperature below 100.4 degrees, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services requirements. Masks will be required on campus, physical contact is barred, and students will be encouraged to stay at their desks instead of moving around.

Wake County School Board is also working on a plan to bring more students back for in-person instruction in the spring.

Under the proposal, elementary and K-12 students in regional special-ed programs would attend daily in-person classes while middle and high school students would split learning between in-person instruction and online classes, The News & Observer reported.

The board could vote on the spring semester plan Nov. 10.

NC county spends $3.1 million on COVID-19 hazard pay

Durham County has given coronavirus-related hazard pay to almost all county employees who worked during the pandemic.

The costs have amounted to more than $3.1 million, and now commissioners are concerned the county won’t get federal reimbursements for what was spent, The News & Observer reported Tuesday.

In March, County Manager Wendell Davis approved a 10 percent increase in pay for workers on days when they couldn’t do remote work.

“Because of the fact that Durham County government employees are essential employees during emergency situations, all employees are, in fact, considered an arm of our emergency operations center,” Davis said.

While the county finance department thinks the Federal Emergency Management Agency will reimburse 75% of costs, most commissioners wonder if the feds will see some of the workers as essential.

Durham County anticipates the state will cover the remaining reimbursements, The N&O reported.

States make rules for NC visitors as cases increase

As coronavirus cases jump, some states are enacting rules for traveling to and from North Carolina.

Illinois, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, New Mexico and Washington, D.C., have identified North Carolina as a state with high coronavirus risks. The locations all have quarantine requirements.

Connecticut, New Jersey and New York have mandated 14-day quarantine periods for North Carolina visitors since June. Rhode Island and Vermont have quarantine requirements that vary based on COVID-19 test results.

Other states don’t single out North Carolina travelers.

Places with rules for all visitors include Hawaii, Kansas, parts of Idaho, Maine, and New Hampshire, The News & Observer reported Tuesday. Kentucky and Ohio have rules for states with a 15% or higher coronavirus positivity rate, though North Carolina’s has stood at about 6%.

The measures come as North Carolina has among the highest daily COVID-19 case totals in the country, with a seven-day average of roughly 2,000.

Prison escapee who cited COVID-19 fears gets 18 months

A man who said he escaped a federal prison in North Carolina because of the fear of death from the coronavirus was sentenced to an additional 18 months on Tuesday despite defense attorneys asking for leniency.

Richard Cephas, 55, was on the lam for almost three weeks after he fled the Butner correctional facility in April. At the time, he said he was vulnerable because of his weakened immune system.

“I signed up for a jail sentence, not a death sentence,” Cephas told The News & Observer.

His federal public defender, Halerie Costello, told the judge Tuesday her client’s decision to run was driven by fear and that Cephas had no history of trying to escape. She was seeking an additional sentence of 12 months and one day for the escape charge.

But U.S. District Court Judge James C. Dever III on Tuesday said Cephas disrespected the law.

“You decided, essentially, to engage in self-help. Vigilantism,” Dever said. “You deserve just punishment, and just punishment is what you will get.”