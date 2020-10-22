Coronavirus live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on Oct. 22

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

Deaths surpass 4,000

At least 250,592 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus and 4,032 have died, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Wednesday reported 1,842 new COVID-19 cases, up from 1,578 the day before.

Forty coronavirus-related deaths were reported Wednesday.

About 7.4% of tests were reported positive on Monday, the latest day for which data is available. That’s higher than the 5% target set by health officials.

At least 1,219 people in North Carolina were reported hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Wednesday — the second-highest number of hospitalizations during the pandemic. The state reached a record on July 28, when 1,236 coronavirus patients were reportedly hospitalized.

Cooper extends Phase 3

Gov. Roy Cooper has extended Phase 3 of North Carolina’s reopening plan until Nov. 13 as case counts and hospitalizations rise.

Phase 3, which started Oct. 2 and allows bars, entertainment venues, movie theaters and large outdoor venues to reopen with capacity restrictions, was set to expire Friday.

North Carolina’s death toll from the coronavirus surpassed 4,000 on Wednesday, and the state’s seven-day average of new daily COVID-19 cases is 2,000 — a level state officials have said is too high.

Elected officials in 36 counties have now been asked “to consider actions to ‘improve compliance’ with executive orders,” such as imposing fines for violations of the governor’s coronavirus executive orders and letting local health directors issue imminent hazard abatement orders.

68 cases, 2 deaths now linked to NC church service

More coronavirus cases and at least two deaths have been tied to a church event in Charlotte, bringing the total number of infections to 68.

The cases are linked to United House of Prayer for All People on Beatties Ford Road, according to Mecklenburg County health officials. The congregation held several events this month, including a “convocation” on Oct. 10-11.

Deputy Health Director Raynard Washington in a statement said event planners made “significant efforts to ensure mask wearing and social distancing among the hundreds of attendees.”

The church didn’t return messages from The Charlotte Observer.

“We really want to make sure our community is aware that there were certainly individuals who were infectious at those events,” Washington said. “We want folks to do the right thing and get tested and quarantine, isolate and follow our instructions.”

Health officials have asked event attendees to monitor for coronavirus symptoms and said the church hasn’t “been interested” in offering testing at the site.

County health officials are hosting a no-cost, drive-thru testing event at a health department site from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday at 2845 Beatties Ford Road near the church.

NC workers demand paid sick time

The Families First Coronavirus Response Act guaranteed workers two weeks of paid sick leave to recover from the coronavirus or quarantine, but many in North Carolina say that hasn’t happened.

Ieisha Franceis, who works at Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers in west Durham, told The News & Observer she’s had to quarantine twice in three months after employees were potentially exposed to the virus. Freddy’s is a chain that employs more than 500 people nationally, and most of its individual franchises employ less than 50 — meaning they’re exempt from the mandatory sick leave requirement.

Between 2 million and 3 million workers — or up to 84% of the workforce — in North Carolina fall into that exemption category, according to an analysis by the Center for American Progress. That figure balloons to 106 million nationwide, The N&O reported.

Charlotte airport debuts new features as traffic starts to rebound

Charlotte Douglas International Airport is making changes as passengers return to the transportation hub.

The airport has reported increasing traffic after taking a dip in March and April when the coronavirus pandemic prompted business shutdowns.

The airport reported 1.2 million passengers in September, the most recent month with available data. Though the total was down from more than 2 million travelers at the same time last year, it was the highest total reported since February.

As traffic rebounds, a new feature allows passengers to check security wait times on the airport’s website and app, The Charlotte Observer reported Wednesday.

Also, there are five new electric buses at the airport and officials plan to have more nonstop flights later this year.