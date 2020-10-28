Coronavirus live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on Oct. 28

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

Hospitalizations near record high

At least 263,883 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus and 4,211 have died, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Tuesday reported 2,141 new COVID-19 cases, up from 1,643 the day before. Those totals are lower than the record high of 2,716 on Friday.

About 7.3% of tests were reported positive as of Sunday, the latest day for which data were available. That’s higher than the 5% target set by health officials.

At least 1,214 people in North Carolina were reportedly hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Tuesday — the second-highest total since the start of the pandemic and the highest since late July.

Advocates push jails for more COVID-19 protections

The NC Watchdog Reporting Network has identified shortcomings across the state’s county jails, where officials have struggled to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Jails in at least 12 of North Carolina’s 100 counties have ongoing outbreaks, reporting a total of more than 270 coronavirus cases.

Some jails do not require inmates and staff members to wear masks, fail to quarantine new detainees upon their arrival and pack large numbers of people into small spaces.

“The jails are doing the bare minimum,” said Kristie Puckett-Williams, an ACLU of North Carolina official who leads a campaign for judicial reform. “They’re not really doing anything to address the threat of communicable disease.”

County jails aren’t required to test all inmates like state prisons. Of the 11 contacted by the NC Watchdog Reporting Network, most said they weren’t performing mass testing.

Wake students ready for first ‘asynchronous learning day’

Roughly 50 elementary schools in Wake County will keep students at home on Wednesday, just two days after students returned to campus for in-person instruction.

Wednesday is the first “asynchronous learning day,” in which students are given work to do on their own at home.

Asynchronous learning days are factored into the schedule until January to “help teachers who are juggling both in-person and online classes during the COVID-19 pandemic,” The News & Observer reported. It’s also designed to give students and families a break while reducing “screen time,” Superintendent Cathy Moore said at an Oct. 20 school board meeting.

For the remainder of the fall semester, Wake has modified the school district’s calendar so that each week has either a holiday, teacher workday or asynchronous learning day.

Wednesday’s asynchronous learning day is optional, but they will be mandatory starting next week.

NC university suspends some activities after cases rise

Elon University is expanding COVID-19 testing after it saw a surge in cases.

Elon, a private university in Alamance County, is also suspending some sports as well as fraternity and sorority events, The News & Observer reported. In-person social gatherings are limited to five people.

The measures come as more than 150 coronavirus cases have been reported at the school since Friday. As of Tuesday, the number of isolated or quarantined students reached 466, the highest level this semester.

“The recent increase in cases serves as a powerful reminder of how critical it is for all members of the campus community to use face coverings and practice physical distancing,” spokesperson Owen Covington said.