Coronavirus live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on Nov. 12

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

Daily cases, hospitalizations hit new records

At least 300,561 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus and 4,698 have died, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Wednesday reported 3,119 new COVID-19 cases, a record high since the pandemic began in the state in March. The previous record high was on Friday, when 2,908 new cases were reported.

It took less than two months for the state’s reported cases to climb from 200,000 to 300,000.

The seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday hit a record high of 2,438. The average gives a wider view of infections over the course of a week.

Thirty-eight coronavirus-related deaths were reported in the state on Wednesday.

About 7.9% of tests were reported positive on Monday, the latest day for which data are available. That’s above the 5% target set by health officials.

At least 1,246 people in North Carolina were reportedly hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Wednesday, up from 1,230 the day before. The single-day total was the highest since the start of the pandemic, surpassing the previous record of 1,236 reported on July 29.

Tourists return to Western North Carolina

The tourism industry in Western North Carolina took a big hit during the coronavirus pandemic, but tourists are starting to return — bringing much-needed money to businesses but also a risk of spreading COVID-19.

The hotel occupancy rate in April fell to 78% of last year’s rate, and occupancy was down by about 50% over the summer.

But by September, when the vibrant colors of fall started to emerge, hotel occupancy was down by just 24% compared to last year.

Marla Tambellini, vice president of marketing at the Asheville Convention and Visitors Bureau, said she does not know of any COVID-19 clusters related to tourism.

But Jane Anderson, executive director of the Asheville Independent Restaurant Association, said restaurant workers still have to remind customers about about safety protocols.

NC practice looking for COVID-19 trial participants

Tryon Medical Partners is seeking up to 900 people who want to participate in a COVID-19 vaccine trial.

The Charlotte-area medical practice has teamed up with research partner Javara to sign up patients for the study from Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies, The Charlotte Observer reported.

Tryon Medical is participating in several vaccine trials to “play an active role on behalf of our patients” in stopping the virus’ spread, CEO Dale Owen said. Those interested in the latest study can call 704-586-9386.

The news comes after the Durham VA Health Care System on Monday started taking on volunteers for a coronavirus vaccine study. Many of the more than 300 people who expressed interest served in the military.

“I felt it was a perfect opportunity to basically continue to serve my country,” said Frank Bray, a veteran and assistant chief of the respiratory department. “This was a golden opportunity to not only serve our veterans, but also the population at large.

Charlotte cases climb, but lockdown would be a ‘hard sell’

Expanding coronavirus-related restrictions would be a “hard sell” in the Charlotte area, despite the average number of daily cases almost doubling in recent weeks, Mecklenburg County Public Health Director Gibbie Harris said.

In Mecklenburg, COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and the percentage of positive tests are on the rise. Increased testing only explains part of the reason the caseload has gone up.

“Over the last 30 days, the number of tests given to Mecklenburg residents has increased by about 20% compared to the 30 days prior,” The Charlotte Observer reported Wednesday. “In that same time frame, cases among county residents rose by more than 115%.”

Triangle employers hiring as NC unemployment falls

The Triangle could see holiday and full-time job opportunities even as seasonal hiring is down nationwide.

Companies are starting to look for employees after North Carolina saw its unemployment rate fall to the lowest level since the pandemic hit the state. (The jobless rate fell to 6.1% in August, the lowest since March, when it was 3.8%.)

“While the pandemic and related restrictions on small businesses have severely limited full-time jobs across North Carolina, there is still a demand for workers,” Gregg Thompson, North Carolina director for the National Federation of Independent Business, said in a news release. “We are seeing a need for part-time workers, especially during the upcoming holiday sales season, and there is a critical shortage of skilled workers in construction.”

Most of the seasonal jobs are in warehouses, a reflection of changing consumer habits in recent months. Among the employers hiring in North Carolina is online retailer Amazon, which saw a rise in demand during the coronavirus pandemic.