North Carolina sets new daily record for COVID-19 cases

RALEIGH

North Carolina surpassed 3,100 new cases of coronavirus in a day for the first time Wednesday, setting a new state record since the pandemic began.

The state Department of Health and Human Services reported 3,119 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19, climbing past the old mark of 2,908 set just last week.

The state has now reached 300,561 reported cases, reaching it less than two months since it passed 200,000 in September.

The updated figures come a day after DHHS reported North Carolina’s second-highest hospitalization total: 1,230 statewide, just six short of the record set in July.

While Gov. Roy Cooper said Tuesday the state still has ample space for patients across the state, he feared colder months will stress capacity. He ordered Stage 3 restrictions to continue into December and lowered the limit on indoor crowds to 10 people.

This story will be updated. Please retrun for a fuller report.

