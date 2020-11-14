Coronavirus live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on Nov. 14

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

Case count surpasses 305,000

At least 305,233 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus and 4,720 have died, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Friday reported 1,779 new COVID-19 cases, down from 2,893 the day before. Wednesday’s daily case count was the highest reported in the state since the start of the pandemic, breaking the previous record of 2,908 cases on Nov. 6.

The state health department said it was changing the time data that appears on its COVID-19 dashboard, leading to a “one-time artificial decrease in the number of tests, cases and deaths” on Friday.

At least 1,423 people were hospitalized Friday, the most since the start of the pandemic. But state health officials expected to see a “one-time increase in hospitalizations and a continued higher number” of patients as they followed new rules from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Eight coronavirus-related deaths were reported in the state on Thursday.

About 8% of tests were reported positive on Wednesday, the latest day for which data are available. That’s above the 5% target set by health officials.

COVID-19 business grants went to country clubs

North Carolina’s Job Retention Grants went to a dozen companies headquartered elsewhere and 22 country clubs and golf clubs, among others, according to data released by the N.C. Chamber of Commerce.

The $60.5 million state grant was intended for businesses negatively impacted by COVID-19, but it required recipients to have kept at least 90% of their workforce during the pandemic. That meant few restaurants, hotels, nail salons and bars qualified, The News & Observer reported.

International logistics firm XPO was the largest beneficiary of the program in North Carolina — four of the Fortune 500 company’s affiliates received $769,258. The company is headquartered in Connecticut.

Twenty-two country clubs, golf clubs and at least one yacht club were given $5.45 million in Job Retention Grants. That’s about 9% of the program’s total funding, according to The N&O.

A few advocacy groups, including the N.C. Chamber, the N.C. Medical Society, the N.C. Psychiatric Association and the N.C. Association of School Administrators, also received money from the program.

Charlotte 49ers football game canceled

UNC Charlotte’s Saturday football game against Gardner-Webb has been canceled after positive COVID-19 tests were linked to the Gardner-Webb program.

“I really hate this for both teams, but as we look at the national landscape, these cancellations are becoming more and more common,” 49ers Director of Athletics Mike Hill said Friday. “Every time we actually play a game, it’s a victory no matter the score. Our resilience is being tested, but we will continue to fight the good fight because our players deserve nothing less.”

Charlotte has a 2-3 record, and this is the fifth game the 49ers have had to cancel or postpone over coronavirus concerns, the Charlotte Observer reported.

COVID-19 has also hit the women’s basketball team at Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute in Hudson, health officials confirmed.

All team activities have been suspended until further notice after five team members tested positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, county health officials said.

The students who tested positive have not been on campus since Nov. 4 and were exposed due to their shared living space, according to the county health department.

UNC researchers study e-cigarette users’ response to viruses

The use of e-cigarettes can alter the body’s response to viruses in significant ways, according to research from UNC-Chapel Hill.

“While the study focused on a flu model, the findings suggest that e-cigarette users are likely more susceptible to respiratory viruses like COVID-19 than non-smokers,” The News & Observer reported Friday.

The findings raise concern as the country prepares to battle peak flu season during the coronavirus pandemic. They also come as e-cigarettes have become increasingly popular.

The study, which was published in the American Journal of Respiratory Cell and Molecular Biology, examined e-cigarette users, cigarette smokers and people who didn’t smoke.

“E-cigarette use is not safe or safer than cigarettes, and that is a really important take-home message,” said Meghan Rebuli, assistant professor in the Department of Pediatrics. “You probably shouldn’t be inhaling any kind of tobacco-related products; it all impairs your immune response to the viruses.”

New guidelines for high school athletes

High school athletes in North Carolina are required to wear face masks during practices to help reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19, according to new guidance.

Coaches must wear face coverings during “indoor skill development sessions,” The News & Observer reported Thursday. Also, volleyball players will have to wear masks when their sport becomes the first in the public school system to resume games on Monday.

Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, on Thursday said not all sports have the same risk factors, with volleyball at a “medium” risk level.

“We already recommend that the athletes wear a face covering if it can be tolerated,” Cohen said. “So I support wearing face coverings when at all possible, particularly for something like volleyball where you are indoors. For even these medium-risk athletic activities, our department does recommend wearing face coverings while in those activities.”

The N.C. High School Athletic Association on Thursday shared the guidelines for athletes, which was approved by the association’s board. The state health department and the NCHSAA Sports Medicine Advisory Committee were also consulted.

“Collectively we must do everything we can to mitigate against the continuing spread of COVID-19, and it is our belief that the above steps will assist those efforts,” Que Tucker, NCHSAA commissioner, said in an email to schools.

The guidance comes as Charlotte Country Day, a private school, won’t get an opportunity to compete in the N.C. Independent Schools semifinal football game because of COVID-19 concerns. After one player tested positive, contact tracing efforts determined other teammates were “close contact cases.”