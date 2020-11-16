Coronavirus live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on Nov. 16

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

Cases surpass 312,000

At least 312,235 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus and 4,806 have died, according to health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Sunday reported 3,117 new COVID-19 cases, down from 3,885 reported the day before and the third-highest daily total since the start of the pandemic. Saturday’s case count set a single-day record in North Carolina. Previously the record was 3,119 cases, reported on Wednesday.

Saturday’s count came after a one-time adjustment in the way new cases are reported on the state health department’s website. On Friday, the department noted that its daily report gave a smaller total due to using a shorter time window — 10 hours instead of 24 — meaning some cases reported in Saturday’s total may have been positive tests entered from labs late Thursday.

Fifty deaths were reported Sunday, the second-highest number confirmed on a single day. The deaths did not all occur on the same day because they are reported as they are confirmed.

At least 1,395 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Sunday.

About 7.9% of tests were reported positive as of Friday, the latest day for which data are available. That’s above the 5% target set by health officials.

UNC expert warns about winter surge

Ralph Baric, a UNC professor and one of the world’s top coronavirus researchers, told The News & Observer the pandemic is likely to get worse before it gets better and cases could surge in the United States over the winter.

“We are looking at five months of extensive and rapid virus spread,” Baric said. “The good news is there is a light at the end of (the) tunnel.”

But that “light” — the Pfizer vaccine candidate that has so far shown promising results — won’t be ready for weeks or months.

“I think it is important (to note) that before vaccines become widely delivered, that we are looking at about 250,000 more deaths in the U.S., despite the development of new drugs,” Baric said. “That is probably going to still occur because of the massive increases in cases.”

Wake parents upset about spectator ban

Some parents in Wake County are angry about the school system’s ban on spectators at athletics and performing arts events.

The school system has told families that spectators won’t be allowed to attend sporting events and that arts groups can only do virtual performances because of COVID-19.

Now, parents are bombarding school leaders with letters, emails and phone calls requesting that the ban be lifted, The N&O reports. More than 1,000 people have signed an online petition, and more than 1,000 have joined a Facebook group called “WCPSS Parents Advocating to Be Event Spectators: Athletics/Performing Arts.”

Superintendent Cathy Moore said district administrators could recommend a plan on Tuesday to begin allowing spectators at events.

“We know that it’s important for families to be able to attend their student-athletes’ events,” Moore said at this week’s board meeting. “We also know that we’re going to have some limitations.”