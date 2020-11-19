Coronavirus live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on Nov. 19

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

Hospitalizations set another record

At least 320,862 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus and 4,898 have died, according to health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Wednesday reported 3,367 new COVID-19 cases, up from 3,288 reported the day before.

At least 1,537 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Wednesday, a new record. State officials last week said patient counts would be higher due to a change in how the federal government reports hospital stays.

About 9.2% of tests were reported positive as of Monday, the latest day for which data are available. That’s above the 5% target set by health officials.

Charlotte pub cited for COVID-19 violation before closing

Selwyn Avenue Pub in Charlotte was cited by police for violating the governor’s coronavirus order before the business announced a temporary closure.

A spokesperson for the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department told the Charlotte Observer the pub was cited overnight between Nov. 14 and Nov. 15. Selywn announced on Instagram Sunday it would be closing its doors until “conditions are more favorable.”

Police did not say why the citation was issued. The pub confirmed on Instagram it had received it, saying the business had voluntarily limited capacity to 37% — below the required 50% — but was told “that it is illegal to stand while drinking a beverage.”

“We are currently seeking clarity on this issue and apologize if we misunderstood the ‘standing while drinking’ rule,” Selywn said on Instagram. “In fact, this was the main issue when we got a visit from a COVID Ambassador on Saturday, November 14.”

New map shows positivity rates in Charlotte area

A new tool shows the positivity rates for COVID-19 tests for ZIP codes in Mecklenburg County, home to Charlotte.

Data is entered into the system when someone in the area tests positive for the coronavirus, helping to give insight into which areas are most impacted. Black and Hispanic residents in Charlotte have seen disproportionate effects, The Charlotte Observer reported Wednesday.

“Higher positivity rates were observed in communities where adults work in front-line jobs, have limited access to health care and where children or adults have been exposed to the virus while living in multi-generational homes,” the Observer reported.

About 8.2% of tests in Mecklenburg County were reported positive on average over the last week, data show. State health officials have said that figure should be closer to 5%.

Private schools report COVID-19 clusters

A Charlotte-area school is moving classes online after reporting its second group of COVID-19 cases since September.

Covenant Day School in Matthews reported seven coronavirus cases among high schoolers. Students linked to the latest cluster were “involved in in-person learning,” spokesperson Megan Fair said.

Also in the region, Steele Creek Preparatory Academy Charter School was on Mecklenburg County’s list of sites experiencing outbreaks or clusters of cases. At least six people tied to the school have tested positive for COVID-19, the Charlotte Observer reported.

In the Triangle, a Durham school had 26 coronavirus cases, including 20 among students, data show. Liberty Christian Academy is one of four private schools in the area that reported cases.

“This upcoming Sunday and Wednesday, we will be holding online services for our Liberty family and others who would like to tune in,” the school posted Nov. 5 on Facebook. “With precautionary measures being taken at the school and several families in quarantine, we believe this is the best decision for now.”