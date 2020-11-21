Coronavirus live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on Nov. 21

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

Daily hospitalizations hit another record

At least 328,846 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus and 4,979 have died, according to health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Friday reported 3,688 new COVID-19 cases, down from 4,296 the day before. Thursday’s case count was an all-time high, breaking the previous record of 3,885 cases reported Nov. 14.

At least 1,571 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Friday, also a new record. State officials last week said patient counts would be higher due to a change in how the federal government reports hospital stays.

About 8.3% of tests were reported positive on Wednesday, the latest day for which data are available. That’s above the 5% target set by health officials.

Health officials, chefs offer Thanksgiving safety tips

Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, said there is reason to worry going into the holiday season as coronavirus metrics continue to climb.

“We may be seeing more hospitalization increase because we are seeing these record high case rates across North Carolina, so we do have unfortunately a lot of reasons to be concerned as we head into this holiday season,” Cohen said during a Friday news conference.

She said the higher percentage of positive test results is indicative of the virus spreading — not more testing.

A Thanksgiving nears, chefs Cheetie Kumar of Garland and Jason Smith of Cantina 18 and Harvest 18 in Raleigh urged North Carolinians to wear masks, wash their hands and keep gatherings below 10 people. Cohen and the chefs also said people should try to eat outside and keep windows open and fans on.

Everyone should keep their masks on when they aren’t eating and drinking, they said, and people who are handling food and utensils should wear gloves.

“We want to spread holiday cheer, not the virus,” Kumar said. “Do a gut check. Try to act like you are contagious. That really changes how you do everything. It makes you think twice about taking risks. Limit hugs and handshakes. ... A hello and smile will have to do.”

NCCU pauses basketball practice

N.C. Central University put its men’s basketball program on hold after the team reported a positive COVID-19 test.

But the university’s sports information director, Kyle Serba, told The News & Observer the team is expecting to play two games in Iowa starting Wednesday.

“We have paused team activities due to a positive test and will resume practice on Monday morning prior to departing later that day for a tournament in Iowa,” Serba said.

It wasn’t immediately clear Friday if it was a player, coach or staff member who tested positive for the virus. Serba said the university is “following all safety protocols and reporting guidelines as outlined by appropriate governing bodies.”

Household celebrations urged amid COVID-19 spread in Charlotte

A Charlotte-area health official urged people to gather only with people in their households for Thanksgiving as the spread of COVID-19 speeds up in the region.

“We understand fully that this is a big sacrifice that we all have to make ourselves,” Raynard Washington, deputy public health director for Mecklenburg County, said Friday at a news conference.

The advice comes as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has urged people to avoid traveling for Thanksgiving and skip going to crowded stores for Black Friday shopping.

In Charlotte, public health workers are still handling the COVID-19 caseload that emerged after Halloween. Officials say Mecklenburg County on Friday was expected to reach 40,000 cases, six weeks after it hit 30,000.

“For context, it took us just about 10 weeks to get from 20,000 cases to 30,000 cases,” Washington said.

Thousands sign petition to stop prayer walk over COVID-19 worries

More than 100,000 people signed a petition calling for an end to a prayer walk expected to take place outside a Charlotte abortion clinic.

Reiley Baker, a clinic volunteer, said she created the petition on Change.org because she was concerned the planned event could contribute to the transmission of COVID-19.

“They’ll travel back to their communities across North Carolina and possibly spread COVID-19,” Baker said.

The Observer reached out to local event organizers and received a response from the national nonprofit Love Life. While the organization in a statement didn’t say how many people would attend, it said hand sanitizer and masks would be available at its events across the country.

“We encourage all participating to wear face coverings, especially in states and cities where they are mandated,” Josh Kappes said in the statement.

Dozens of COVID-19 cases reported at Wake schools

The Wake County school district in its weekly update reported it had 42 new coronavirus cases.

The additional case count announced Thursday was higher than the 26 infections reported last week and brought Wake’s total number of infections to 93 since Oct. 26, The News & Observer reported.

Officials say the latest cases are spread across 30 schools. Among the hardest hit schools this month was Broughton High School, which reported eight cases as employees and athletes are allowed on campus.

The news comes after the district on Monday welcomed elementary school students at all grade levels for in-person instruction. It was the first time thousands of students had daily face-to-face classes since COVID-19 forced buildings to close in March.

Also this week, the school board approved a plan allowing students in all grades to have some form of in-person classes starting in January.

College student dies two months after COVID-19 diagnosis

A 23-year-old senior at Livingstone College in Rowan County died Thursday of COVID-19 complications, the school said.

Jamesha Waddell was diagnosed in September and had been self-isolating at home, according to the historically black college in Salisbury.

“Jamesha’s condition worsened and she required hospitalization and intensive care,” the school said in a news release.

According to Waddell’s Facebook page, she lived in Charlotte and aspired to be a homicide detective.

The school said it is offering grief counseling for students.