Where can you safely see holiday lights in NC? Check out these drive-up displays

While the coronavirus has upended many holiday traditions, it’s still possible to see light shows from a safe distance.

Event organizers across the state are offering drive-thru Christmas displays this year as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urges everyone to avoid crowded areas to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Concerns about the disease forced the cancellation of some popular annual events, including the Chinese Lantern Festival in Cary and Meadow Lights in Benson. But other places have adapted, offering scaled-back or drive-through light shows that sometimes require reservations.

Here are some options for people who want to see festive displays from the safety of their cars.

Christmas on the Farm in Davidson County

Drive-up light displays and “live nativity scenes” are on the schedule for Christmas on the Farm in Davidson County, about 40 miles south of Winston-Salem. Due to health guidelines, Denton FarmPark says it’s planning the activities as alternatives to the annual Country Christmas Train, The Dispatch reported.

Dates: Nov. 27-29; Dec. 4-6; Dec. 10-13; Dec. 18-23; Dec. 26-27

Time: 4:30 – 11:00 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays; 4:30 – 10 p.m. other days





Location: 4259 Handy Road





Christmas Light Show in Bladen County

Lu Mil Vineyard, near Elizabethtown the southeastern part of the state, is planning its “drive thru festival of lights” with expanded dates and social distancing in mind. Organizers of the Christmas Light Show say face masks will be required for the event, which also includes free photos with Santa.

What to know:

Dates: Nov. 27-19; Dec. 3-6; Dec. 10-13; Dec. 17-23; Dec. 26-28

Time: 6 - 10 p.m. each night

Location: 438 Suggs-Taylor Road

Christmas Town USA in Gaston County

The Charlotte-area town of McAdenville is scaling back on its well-known holiday light activities to help reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19, The Charlotte Observer reported. Though the yule log and tree lighting festivities have been canceled, organizers say people can still drive through to see the lights in the area, which has been dubbed Christmas Town USA.

What to know:

Dates: Dec. 1 - 26

Time: 5:30 - 10 p.m. each night

Location: McAdenville

Festival of Lights in Forsyth County

The Tanglewood Park Festival of Lights returns with a light show visible from the car in Clemmons, outside of Winston-Salem. While coronavirus fears have shut down Santa visits and other parts of the Gift Village, hayrides will be offered for small family groups, organizers said on their website.

What to know:

Dates: now through Jan. 1

Time: 6 - 11 p.m. each night

Location: 4061 Clemmons Road

Nights of Lights in Raleigh

Dorothea Dix Park near downtown Raleigh will transform for the first time into a local art and light display, organizers say. Through a sponsorship with WRAL and Capitol Broadcasting, the city of Raleigh is welcoming people to the drive- and bike-through event. New Year’s activities are planned for the final two days.

What to know:

Dates: Dec. 16-31, except Christmas Day

Time: Dec. 16-27 from 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.; Dec. 28-29 from 5:30 to 10 p.m.; Dec. 30 from 5:30 to 11 p.m.; Dec. 31 from 5:30 to 12:30 a.m.





Location: 75 Hunt Drive

Speedway Christmas in Concord

The Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord lets you get into the holiday spirit with millions of lights along a nearly 4-mile course. While Speedway Christmas has canceled its seasonal village due to coronavirus concerns, it recommends drivers tune into holiday music on the radio to add to the experience. A new ice skating rink and drive-in movies are also planned for the site.

What to know:

Dates: now through Jan. 17, except Dec. 8, 9 and 25

Time: 6 - 10 p.m. each night

Location: 5555 Concord Pkwy South

Winter Lights in Asheville

The North Carolina Arboretum in is transitioning to a drive-through holiday show for 2020. People taking car rides on the milelong path will be able to see an enchanted forest display, with proceeds going toward the Asheville garden’s programs, according to a Facebook post from organizers.

What to know:

Dates: now through Jan. 10

Time: 5:30 - 10:30 p.m. each night

Location: 100 Frederick Law Olmsted Way





Other locations

In the Triangle area, additional drive-through events planned for this year include Fieldstream Farm and Festival of Lights in Raleigh and the Festival of Lights at Hill Ridge Farms in Youngsville.

Near Charlotte, Zootastic Park in Troutman is allowing people to see lights from their cars as well, officials say.