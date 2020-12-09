Coronavirus live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on Dec. 9

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

Case count tops 400,000

At least 404,032 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus and 5,605 have died, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Tuesday reported 4,670 new COVID-19 cases, up from 4,372 the day before. The figures came after Sunday’s total of 6,438 cases set a daily record.

Forty-five additional coronavirus-related deaths were reported Tuesday.

A record 2,373 people in North Carolina were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Tuesday. The number of coronavirus patients in intensive care units also reached an all-time high of 573.

About 9.7% of tests were reported positive as of Sunday, the latest day for which data are available. That’s above the 5% target set by health officials.

Governor announces 10 p.m. curfew

Gov. Roy Cooper is instituting a modified stay-at-home order that includes a 10 p.m. curfew as the number of North Carolina counties with critical spread continues to climb.

The curfew requires everyone to stay home between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. It also mandates many businesses to close at 10 p.m. and requires alcohol sales to stop at 9 p.m., The News & Observer reported.

“The stakes are dire,” Cooper said. “This is truly a matter of life and death.”

The order starts Friday and will remain in effect until at least Jan. 8.

The new restrictions come as health officials released an updated COVID-19 risk map showing 48 of North Carolina’s 100 counties in the “red” zone. Red indicates “critical community spread,” according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Charlotte police chief tests positive for COVID-19

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The chief made the announcement Tuesday on Twitter, saying he started quarantining at home “several days ago” after learning he was exposed, The Charlotte Observer reported.

“Outside of being a bit fatigued, I feel fine and continue to conduct department meetings from home,” he said.

Jennings is the first top Charlotte city leader to announce being infected with COVID-19. He said CMPD’s operations will continue as usual, and CMPD Deputy Chief Jeff Estes told the Observer no other members of the department’s executive staff have been quarantined.

American Airlines offers at-home tests

American Airlines — the dominant carrier at Charlotte Douglas International Airport — is offering at-home coronavirus test kits for passengers flying to domestic destinations that have COVID-19 restrictions.

They include Alaska, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Chicago, Hawaii, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island and Vermont, The Charlotte Observer reported.

Passengers with flights scheduled on or after Dec. 12 can access LetsGetChecked at-home testing starting Wednesday. The test kit has a 48-hour turnaround and costs $129 for American passengers.

Charlotte case count, hospitalizations soar

Mecklenburg County, home to Charlotte, set COVID-19 records as case counts surged.

Coronavirus-related hospitalizations have reached all-time highs in five of the past 10 days for which data is available, The Charlotte Observer reported Tuesday. State health officials in mid-November said patient totals could be higher due to changing federal government rules.

While the daily caseload hit a record 784 on Sunday, the 14-day average gives a sense of the virus’ impact over time. That average stands at 474, higher than the previous peak seen in July.

Health officials have warned the total may not yet reflect the cases added due to travel and in-person gatherings for Thanksgiving. Testing increased around the time of the holiday, and a rising positivity rate shows the spread of COVID-19 is continuing, data show.

Hospitals could reach capacity

North Carolina could start to run out of hospital beds if the number of coronavirus patients requiring hospitalization continues to rise, researchers say.

Estimates show the state would hit capacity in about six weeks, with a shortage of ICU beds happening even sooner, UNC’s Cecil G. Sheps Center for Health Services Research said. The predictions come as higher COVID-19 hospitalization counts have been reported in recent weeks.

While North Carolina health providers currently have enough workers and beds, researchers say it may be difficult to control the disease’s spread in the state.

“While we hope we can achieve another reduction in case and hospitalization growth, the recent rapid growth in cases and high testing positivity ratios makes us less optimistic than in the past,” researchers wrote.

Thousands of COVID-19 cases tied to evictions

Evictions this summer in North Carolina led to more than 15,000 coronavirus cases, a new study finds.

At least 304 deaths were also linked to people being removed from their homes during the summer, according to data available through a forum called Social Science Research Network. The tool makes it possible to publish research that hasn’t been peer reviewed.

Eviction moratoriums, which prevent landlords from displacing tenants who face financial strains due to COVID-19, were issued during part of the pandemic. But they weren’t in place in North Carolina from June 20 to Sept. 3, officials say.

During that period, the number of evictions filed across the state totaled more than 18,000, according to an analysis from The News & Observer. Kathryn Leifheit, a study author, said the impact of evictions can extend beyond tenants.

“We’re talking about a situation that can actually drive up risk for everyone in the community,” Leifheit said. “Evictions are a public health issue.”