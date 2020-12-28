Coronavirus live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on Dec. 28

More than 516,000 coronavirus cases have been reported in North Carolina since the start of the pandemic in March, the health department says. dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

Cases surpass 516,000

At least 516,828 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus and 6,549 have died, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Sunday reported 2,898 new COVID-19 cases. On Saturday, the department reported 19,419 new COVID-19 cases over a three-day period. The department did not provide coronavirus data Thursday or Friday because of the Christmas holiday.

On Sunday, the state reported 23 deaths.

About 11.9% of tests were reported positive as of Friday, the latest day for which data are available. Health officials have said that number should be 5% or lower to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Hospitalizations hit record

On Sunday, 3,123 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 in North Carolina.

That’s 25 patients higher than the previous hospitalizations record of 3,098, which was reported three days earlier.

Hospitalizations have soared in December, doubling since mid-November, as colder weather has driven more people indoors and as more people were exposed to the virus while traveling for Thanksgiving.