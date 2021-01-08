Coronavirus

NC reports 10,000 new COVID cases for second straight day as daily deaths pass 100 again

North Carolina reported 10,028 new COVID-19 cases and 115 deaths, marking the second straight day that cases and deaths have surpassed 10,000 and 100 respectively.

Over the last two days, there have been over 20,400 cases and 250 deaths reported by the state Department of Health and Human Services.

Hospitalizations sit at 3,960, the same number as Thursday, but over the last month they have nearly doubled. On Dec. 1, there were 2,033 hospitalizations statewide.

Case and hospitalization data reported by DHHS are preliminary and subject to change.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

