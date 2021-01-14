NC announces counties, providers that will hold large-scale vaccine events

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services announced Thursday the counties and providers that will hold mass vaccination events, an effort the state health department says could lead to as many as 45,000 additional vaccinations.

Events will be held in 21 counties, including five in the Triangle. DHHS did not announce specifics about the events, instead referring anyone interested to the providers’ websites.

Anyone who is eligible for vaccine in North Carolina will be able to attend one of the events and receive a free shot, regardless of what kind of health insurance they have or their legal status. Some of the providers may require an appointment.

In a prepared statement, Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, said, “These partners were selected because they were able to rapidly increase the number of vaccines they could deliver as part of this effort.”

North Carolina has consistently ranked in the bottom third in vaccines administered per 100,000 people, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. During a Tuesday press conference, Cohen introduced the “high-throughput” sites as a way of pushing out vaccines that may have otherwise lingered in a freezer.

According to the release, staff from N.C. Emergency Management and the National Guard could help with the vaccine distribution at some of the sites.

Thursday, North Carolina updated its vaccine eligibility, expanding the current eligible group to anyone who is at least 65 years old, as well as health care workers with patient contact and anyone living or working in a long-term care facility.

Counties and providers that will host large-scale vaccine events include:

Bertie County: Bertie County Health Department (Albemarle Regional Health Services)

Bertie County Health Department (Albemarle Regional Health Services) Buncombe County: Buncombe County Health Department in partnership with Western North Carolina Community Health Services, and Western Carolina Medical Society

Buncombe County Health Department in partnership with Western North Carolina Community Health Services, and Western Carolina Medical Society Cabarrus County: Atrium Health

Atrium Health Camden County: Camden County Health Department (Albemarle Regional Health Services)

Camden County Health Department (Albemarle Regional Health Services) Chatham County: UNC Health

UNC Health Chowan County: Chowan County Health Department (Albemarle Regional Health Services)

Chowan County Health Department (Albemarle Regional Health Services) Currituck County: Currituck County Health Department (Albemarle Regional Health Services)

Currituck County Health Department (Albemarle Regional Health Services) Durham County: Duke Health

Duke Health Forsyth County: Forsyth County Department of Public Health

Forsyth County Department of Public Health Gates County: Gates County Health Department (Albemarle Regional Health Services)

Gates County Health Department (Albemarle Regional Health Services) Guilford County: Cone Health

Cone Health Henderson County: Blue Ridge Community Health Services, Henderson County Department of Public Health, Mountain Area Health Education Center, Pardee Hospital (UNC Health)

Blue Ridge Community Health Services, Henderson County Department of Public Health, Mountain Area Health Education Center, Pardee Hospital (UNC Health) Hertford County: Hertford County Health Department (Albemarle Regional Health Services)

Hertford County Health Department (Albemarle Regional Health Services) Johnston County: UNC Health

UNC Health Madison County: Hot Springs Health Center, Madison County Health Department, Mountain Area Health Education Center

Hot Springs Health Center, Madison County Health Department, Mountain Area Health Education Center Mecklenburg County: Atrium Health

Atrium Health Orange County: UNC Health

UNC Health Pasquotank County: Pasquotank County Health Department (Albemarle Regional Health Services)

Pasquotank County Health Department (Albemarle Regional Health Services) Perquimans County: Perquimans County Health Department (Albemarle Regional Health Services)

Perquimans County Health Department (Albemarle Regional Health Services) Pitt County: Vidant Health

Vidant Health Wake County: UNC REX Healthcare, Duke Raleigh Hospital, and WakeMed in partnership with community-based physician practices, Advance Community Health, NeighborHealth and others