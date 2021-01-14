Coronavirus

NC announces counties, providers that will hold large-scale vaccine events

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services announced Thursday the counties and providers that will hold mass vaccination events, an effort the state health department says could lead to as many as 45,000 additional vaccinations.

Events will be held in 21 counties, including five in the Triangle. DHHS did not announce specifics about the events, instead referring anyone interested to the providers’ websites.

Anyone who is eligible for vaccine in North Carolina will be able to attend one of the events and receive a free shot, regardless of what kind of health insurance they have or their legal status. Some of the providers may require an appointment.

In a prepared statement, Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, said, “These partners were selected because they were able to rapidly increase the number of vaccines they could deliver as part of this effort.”

North Carolina has consistently ranked in the bottom third in vaccines administered per 100,000 people, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. During a Tuesday press conference, Cohen introduced the “high-throughput” sites as a way of pushing out vaccines that may have otherwise lingered in a freezer.

According to the release, staff from N.C. Emergency Management and the National Guard could help with the vaccine distribution at some of the sites.

Thursday, North Carolina updated its vaccine eligibility, expanding the current eligible group to anyone who is at least 65 years old, as well as health care workers with patient contact and anyone living or working in a long-term care facility.

Counties and providers that will host large-scale vaccine events include:

