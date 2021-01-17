Coronavirus live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on Jan. 17

Secretary of the NC Department Health and Human Services Dr. Mandy Cohen removes her mask before speaking during a briefing on North Carolinas coronavirus pandemic response Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020 at the NC Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh. tlong@newsobserver.com

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

Cases surpass 667,000

At least 667,826 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus and 8,016 have died since March, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Saturday reported 7,986 new COVID-19 cases, down from 8,914 reported the day before.

Eighty-three additional coronavirus-related deaths were reported Saturday, pushing the state past a grim milestone of 8,000 deaths reported since the start of the pandemic. The state surpassed 7,000 deaths on Jan. 6.

At least 3,895 people in North Carolina were reported hospitalized with the coronavirus as of Saturday, down from 3,916 reported on Friday.

As of Thursday, the latest date for which data are available, 11.8% of coronavirus tests came back positive. Health officials say the number should be about 5% to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Cluster reported at police department

A North Carolina police department reported a coronavirus cluster the same week it participated in a vaccine clinic.

Six people in the Waynesville Police Department have tested positive for COVID-19, the Haywood County Health & Human Services said Friday in a news release.

“Several” police department workers received their first doses of the coronavirus vaccine two days earlier, McClatchy reported Saturday. Officials didn’t say whether those who participated in the clinic also tested positive.

“The Waynesville Police Department has taken the necessary steps to identify those affected and exposed,” the statement said. “We are thankful that those that have been affected are home recovering and getting the care they need. While navigating these cases, there has been no lapse in service.”

The police department serves the area about 30 miles west of Asheville.

Outbreaks in Raleigh prisons

More than 150 inmates across two state prisons in Raleigh have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Central Prison has 69 active COVID-19 cases and N.C. Correctional Institution for Women has 96 as of Friday, The News & Observer reported Saturday.

Central Prison has a 7.5% positive test rate among inmates and the women’s prison has 8.3% rate.

The state’s prison system, including both prisons with new outbreaks, has previously experienced outbreaks of the virus as close living quarters can make social distancing difficult.

Two inmates at the N.C. Correctional Institution for Women and four at Central Prison have died from the virus since the pandemic began.

High school team reports COVID-19 outbreak

Cary High School reported a coronavirus cluster Friday, becoming the second school in Wake County to have an outbreak of the virus.

Cary High principal Nolan Bryant said a cluster of COVID-19 cases was identified on one of the school’s athletic teams but did not identify the team, The News & Observer reported. A state report indicates there are five cases of the coronavirus at Cary High, including three students and two staff members.

“The individuals in the cluster have been identified and have been directed to isolate or quarantine,” Bryant says in a letter to families and staff. “Individuals who have been infected or exposed to COVID-19 will not return to campus until they have met the requirements to do so.”

Lynn Road Elementary School in Raleigh previously reported a coronavirus cluster involving three staff and two students in December.

Health officials define a cluster as five or more cases linked to the same facility within 14 days.