NC Gov. Cooper extends curfew, other restrictions meant to curb spread of COVID-19

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said Wednesday that restrictions on businesses and gatherings designed to prevent the spread of coronavirus will be extended again, as will a moratorium on evictions for people who can’t pay their rent because of the pandemic.

Cooper, who announced the extension at a press conference Wednesday afternoon, said while the rise in coronavirus cases in the state has leveled off, the numbers are still too high.

“The virus is still raging through our communities,” he said.

The restrictions extended Wednesday have been in effect since Oct. 2 under Phase 3 of the governor’s three-phased plan to reopen the economy during the pandemic. The latest version of the Phase 3 rules was set to expire at 5 p.m. Friday and now won’t expire until Feb. 28.

Meanwhile, Cooper also extended an executive order that allows bars and restaurants to sell cocktails to go. That order, in effect starting Dec. 21, has now been extended until March 31.

“Those businesses that have Indoor entertainment, indoor dining, where people have to take off their mask, those are the places that have really been hit hard by this virus,” Cooper said. “We want to make sure that they have additional income during this period of time.”

The decisions come as the pace of new infections and the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 have begun to fall from post-holiday highs.

On Wednesday, the state Department of Health and Human Services announced that an additional 5,587 people had tested positive for the coronavirus, down from a peak of more than 11,500 on Jan. 9 and below the average for the month of more than 6,700.

Meanwhile, 3,305 were hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide, down from a high of nearly 4,000 on Jan. 14, according to DHHS. The number of people who have died of COVID-19 reached 8,915 on Wednesday; more than 2,150 of those deaths, nearly a third since the pandemic began last March, have occurred this month.

“We are past a spike from the winter holidays, but we are still experiencing worrisome levels of virus,” said Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state Secretary of Health and Human Services.

The state has been in a holding pattern of Phase 3 for the past few months. The most recent extension was on Jan. 6.

Under Phase 3, social gatherings are limited to 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors. Bars are allowed operate but outside only and at reduced capacity. Movie theaters and conference centers may operate at 30% of capacity.

Phase 3 also requires people to wear masks inside any public place where people encounter non-household members, even when 6 feet apart. They must be worn in public outdoor settings if social distancing isn’t possible.

Cooper also said Wednesday that a 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew he put in place in early December will be extended along with the Phase 3 restrictions. Businesses are not allowed to admit guests after 10 p.m., with some exceptions, including grocery stores, health care facilities, pharmacies, gas stations, construction and manufacturing sites and childcare centers.

In late October, Cooper issued an order that prevents landlords from evicting residents who can’t afford their rent, when tenants provide a sworn statement about their circumstances. Cooper extended the order late last month; it was due to expire Jan. 31 and has now been extended until March 31.

“Health experts have shown us that keeping people in their homes is an important way to slow the spread of the virus,” Cooper said. “And an eviction moratorium is important as we remain under a modified stay-at-home order.”

Pandemic delays full reopening of the economy

The governor announced his reopening plan late last spring. Phase 1, which modified the governor’s earlier stay-at-home order, went into effect May 8, followed by Phase 2 on May 22.

But the COVID-19 pandemic worsened after Phase 3, so the governor has continued to extend restrictions, with some modifications.

Public health officials hope the COVID-19 vaccines that started arriving in North Carolina in December will eventually slow down and eventually end the pandemic.

But the rollout has been slow compared to other states and has faced criticism from Republican state lawmakers as well as people who have tried to get appointments or have waited in long lines to get a shot. On Jan. 19, Cooper, a Democrat, toured a mass vaccination site with Cohen at the UNC-Chapel Hill Friday Center, where more than 850 people were vaccinated that day.

Cohen and Cooper said Wednesday that 99% of the first doses of vaccine that the state has received from the federal government have been administered. To speed vaccinations nationwide, federal officials have said they will ship more vaccine to places that show they can use it.

North Carolina expects a 16% increase vaccine shipments next week, to 140,000 first doses.

“Even with this increase, demand for vaccine vastly exceeds our supply,” Cohen said. “And I know it’s frustrating to have to wait, but everyone will be able to get their shot as vaccine supplies increase over the next several months.”

During the 2020 legislative short session, Cooper vetoed several Republican-led bills aimed at reopening businesses and curtailing Cooper’s power in the executive orders. The General Assembly returned on Wednesday for its long session, which includes the two-year state budget and potential bills related to spending federal money for coronavirus relief.