North Carolina reports over 4,500 new COVID cases, as hospitalizations continue to fall

North Carolina reported 4,674 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, as hospitalizations due to the virus continue to fall across the state.

Hospitalizations related to the virus fell by 90 Sunday, as the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported a total of 2,378 people in hospitals around NC. The number has steadily dropped over the past 13 days, and is significantly lower than the pandemic high of 3,990 last month.

The state’s data is based on reporting from 95% of hospitals.

With Sunday’s added cases, North Carolina’s running total grew to 796,195.

DHHS reported that as of Friday, 7.4% of tests were returning positive. That’s higher than the 5% target state officials have set to better prevent the spread of the virus, but has dropped in recent weeks. Last month, the state reached a high of 17.1% of tests returning positive.

As of Sunday, adult COVID-19 patients accounted for 584 of the state’s 1,984 in-use ICU beds. DHHS reports at least 455 ICU beds are currently available.

At least 15,412 inpatient beds were in use across the state as of the same day, with 5,460 reported available.

As of Thursday, more than 1 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina. Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, currently the only two approved vaccinations for the virus, require two doses to reach full effectiveness.

The state reports 905,425 first doses and 232,815 second doses had been administered as of Thursday.

On Saturday, a Mako Medical Laboratories report said it had identified a Denmark variant of COVID-19 in North Carolina. But a DHHS spokeswoman told The News & Observer that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had not yet confirmed the variant’s arrival.

In the past year, 9,983 people in North Carolina have died from COVID-19. The two days of the highest death counts both occurred last month, when 104 people died on Jan. 4 and 102 died on Jan. 15.