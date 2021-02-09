An oral drug tested at UNC could be used to prevent and treat COVID-19 infections

A drug tested at UNC Chapel Hill is “extremely effective” at both preventing COVID-19 infections and treating those who have already contracted the virus, according to a study published Tuesday in Nature, a leading scientific journal.

Scientists from the UNC School of Medicine and UNC Gillings School of Global Public Health tested the drug, EIDD-2801, on human lung tissue that had been implanted into mice. The drug prevents the virus from reproducing.

“This is something that is giving us hope that there might be an alternative that can be available in addition to the vaccine to help with the pandemic,” J. Victor Garcia, the director of UNC’s International Center for the Advancement of Translational Science, told The News & Observer.

When EIDD-2801 treatment started 24 hours after COVID-19 exposure, lung samples treated with the drug had one infectious particle for every 25,000 if left untreated. When the treatment started 48 hours after exposure, there were four infectious particles for every 100 in an untreated sample.

If the treatment took place 12 hours before COVID-19 exposure, researchers found that it prevented all but one infectious COVID-19 particle out of every 100,000.

“It pretty much inhibits infection,” Angela Wahl, the center’s assistant director, told The News & Observer.

The results “indicate the EIDD-2801 may not only be efficacious in treating and preventing COVID-19, it could also prove to be highly effective against future coronavirus outbreaks as well,” Ralph Baric, the William Kenan Distinguised Professor of Epidemiology at UNC, said in a prepared statement.

EIDD-2801 is taken orally at 12 hour intervals. While other therapeutics like remdesivir are administered via an IV, EIDD-2801 can be taken anywhere.

“It doesn’t have to be refrigerated, it doesn’t have to be administered in a health care setting,” Garcia said. “It’s a pill.”

EIDD-2801 does not take the place of COVID-19 vaccines, the scientists said. Garcia compared it to prescribing Tamiflu to someone who has been exposed to the flu.

“It will not offer you long-term protection against infection,” Garcia said.

Still, Garcia added, the drug could be very useful in settings like nursing homes where the infection can spread rapidly and have a large impact. Prescribing the drug to someone who has been infected could help significantly curb the course of their illness, while it could also be administered to those around them to help prevent infection.

The drug was initially developed by scientists at Drug Innovations at Emory, a nonprofit company owned by Emory University. In March 2020, it was licensed by Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, a Florida-based company that initially planned to study its use in treating the flu, according to a press release.

In May 2020, Merck reached an agreement with Ridgeback to partner on the drug’s development. Merck is conducting Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trials on human subjects, some of which could be completed as early as May.