NC adds 113 COVID deaths to state tally as hospitalizations are lowest in two months

North Carolina added 113 deaths to the state’s coronavirus death toll on Thursday, and hospitalizations are the lowest they’ve been since Dec. 5.

Deaths do not all occur on the date they are reported. The state Department of Health and Human Services updates its numbers as information becomes available. According to the most recent DHHS data, the deadliest day of the pandemic was Jan. 4 when 107 people died. The seven-day average for deaths reported by date of death in North Carolina has fallen to 23, the lowest seven-day average since October 2020.

So far this year, 2,730 North Carolinians have died due to the virus, according to the most recent data from DHHS. Dates of deaths are missing for five deaths, as of Thursday.

DHHS reported 2,185 hospitalizations on Thursday with 97% of hospitals statewide reporting. On Jan. 14, the state reached a pandemic high of 3,990 hospitalizations.

Over the last week, DHHS has reported an average of 4,095 new cases per day, the lowest the average has been since Dec. 4.

Among the tests reported on Tuesday, the latest day with data available, 5.9% returned positive, the lowest reported since Oct. 30.

State health officials have said that they want the rate at 5% or lower. The last time that North Carolina met this standard was Sept. 24.

Case and hospitalization data reported by DHHS are preliminary and subject to change upon further investigation. Here are additional statistics reported Thursday, with changes from the previous day:

Total cases: 810,466 (+4,568)

Deaths: 10,294 (+113)

Tests: 9,447,619 (+68,524)

People hospitalized: 2,185 (-107)

Available ICU beds: 449 (-12)

Available inpatient beds: 4,865 (-171)

Patients on ventilators: 1,126 (+4)

Inpatient and ICU beds are not all used by COVID-19 patients, according to DHHS.

Vaccine statistics reported Thursday:

First doses arrived: 1,112,375

First doses administered: 1,035,333 (93%)

Second doses arrived: 603,550

Second doses administered: 371,074 (61%)

Vaccine doses administered in NC through the federal long-term care program:

First doses arrived: 150,900

First doses administered: 104,486 (69%)

Second doses arrived: 150,900

Second doses administered: 43,485 (29%)

Total vaccine doses administered in NC: 1,554,378