North Carolina reports over 2,600 new cases, 10th straight day of fewer hospitalizations

North Carolina reported over 2,600 new cases Saturday, as the state saw its 10th straight day of fewer hospitalizations.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,414 hospitalizations across the state, down from 1,465 the day before. It’s the lowest number of hospitalizations the state has seen since mid-November. The Saturday data on hospitalizations is based on reporting from 97% of hospitals statewide.

The state also reported a total of 11,212 deaths Saturday, 26 more than had been reported the day before. The state updates its death totals as it receives new information, and deaths do not necessarily occur on the day they are reported.

As of Thursday, 5.4% of tests were returning positive. That’s slightly higher than the 5% state officials have said is required to control the spread of the virus.

Here are other COVID-19 statistics released Saturday, with changes from the day before:

Total cases: 858,548 (+2,643)





Deaths: 11,212 (+26)

Tests: 10,213,861 (+63,214)

Hospitalizations: 1,414 (-51)

COVID-19 adult ICU patients: 348

Available ICU beds: 522 (-8)

Available inpatient beds: 4,925 (-433)

Patients on ventilators: 915 (+6)

Vaccine statistics reported Friday:

First doses arrived: 1,475,370

First doses administered: 1,336,726 (91%)

Second doses arrived: 870,575

Second doses administered: 784,205 (90%)

Vaccine doses administered in N.C. through the federal long-term care program:

First doses arrived: 145,900

First doses administered: 120,486 (83%)

Second doses arrived: 145,900

Second doses administered: 79,328 (54%)

A total of 2,320,745 doses have been administered across the state.