COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in NC on March 2

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

Cases surpass 862,000

At least 862,170 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus and 11,254 have died since March, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Monday reported 1,466 new COVID-19 cases, down from 2,156 reported the day before.

Forty-two coronavirus-related deaths were reported Monday. Deaths don’t all occur on the day the state reports them. The state health department revises its daily figures as information becomes available.

At least 1,319 people in North Carolina were reported hospitalized with the coronavirus as of Monday, down from 1,351 the day before.

As of Saturday, the latest day for which data are available, 5.5% of COVID-19 tests came back positive. Health officials have said 5% is the target rate to control the spread of the virus.

More than 2.3 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

Test results show students aren’t doing as well as during pandemic

Test results from this school year show North Carolina students are doing worse than they were before the pandemic.

Statewide, three-quarters of third graders aren’t proficient in reading, according to data that is expected to be shared at a State Board of Education meeting on Wednesday.

Also, most high school students didn’t pass end-of-course exams in the fall. But the N.C. Department of Public Instruction said students can take exams until July 5, so data from last fall isn’t comparable to the prior year, The News & Observer reported.

Last week, the state House passed a bill that calls for requiring school systems to offer summer programs for children falling behind during the coronavirus pandemic.

“There’s a lot of those at-risk children who desperately need this who, if we don’t do something, are going to fall further and further behind,” said House Speaker Tim Moore, one of the bill’s sponsors.

NC residents could soon get Johnson & Johnson vaccines

North Carolinians could soon have another COVID-19 vaccine option.

Doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine could be shipped to the state as early as this week, The News & Observer reported Sunday.

The Food and Drug Administration recently gave emergency use authorization for the vaccine, which is administered in a single dose and reportedly has 66% efficacy in stopping mild to moderate COVID-19 cases.

Other vaccines available in North Carolina and throughout the country have higher efficacy but require two doses.